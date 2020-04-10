Meghan McCain Says She's 10 Days Away from Going Gray — and Won't Be Dyeing Her Hair

Meghan McCain is embracing her grays.

On today’s episode of The View, the talk show host, 35, revealed during the “Hot Topics” segment that she will not be coloring her hair during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Look at this, I’ve got another like, ten days left before it’s full gray everywhere,” McCain, who announced last month that she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their first child after she suffered a miscarriage, said pointing to her roots. “There’s nothing we can do. I’m too scared to use a box product at home because I burned my hair off in high school. This is the world we’re living in.”

As states across the U.S. maintain their stay-at-home orders, many people are for foregoing at-home coloring treatments and embracing their roots.

While video conferencing into the show, McCain and her co-hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin described how while the lack of beauty upkeep in light of the pandemic may be inconvenient, it’s not without reason.

“We’re all talk show hosts with a little bit of vanity because we are used to working with an incredible hair and makeup team, but it is a health crisis and we all are going to just have a little humility here,” said McCain.

Before opening up about their own at-home hair care situations, the women were discussing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s recent trip to the salon, despite a recent PSA she filmed specifically urging residents to stay home during COVID-19 crisis – and out of salons. All four hosts criticized the Mayor’s excuse that, as the “face of the city,” she needed to maintain her appearance.

“If you’re going to be the face of the city, you should be looking like everyone else is looking, ” said Hostin. “Your gel nails should be grown out. Your roots should be showing. Your gray hairs should be showing.”

McCain also pointed out Ivanka Trump’s well-manicured look at her recent White House appearance, wondering whether or not she did her own makeup and hair.

Later in the episode, McCain commented on her own beauty skills, “I can sort of do my makeup but I can’t do my hair. And again, I know, I’m gray, I got it. I’m doing the best I can.”

Following up McCain’s statement, Goldberg ended the segment, saying, “We’re doing the best we can with what we got, and what we got is what you see.