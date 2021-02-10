The View co-host debuted her new style on Tuesday

Meghan McCain Fires Back After The View Fan Criticizes Her Hair Extensions

Meghan McCain isn't letting anyone dull her shine when it comes to her new hairstyle.

The View co-host, 36, debuted a flirty and curly high ponytail with some of her part out on Tuesday's episode.

Her hair appeared longer than her usual shoulder-length style in a clip from the show.

McCain posted several selfies on her Instagram Story to show off the fun style.

"I love a high pony!" she captioned one of the photos.

One fan, however, made a comment about McCain's new look on Twitter.

"Meghan's natural hair grew really fast," a viewer wrote along with laughing emojis in a now-deleted tweet.

McCain clapped back and said, "Can a bitch experiment with extensions and hair pieces?"

She added, "It's the pandemic, I don't have that much to entertain me anymore."

McCain's hairstyle and glam makeup with a bold pink eyeshadow was in clear homage to the pop star.