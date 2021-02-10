Meghan McCain Fires Back After The View Fan Criticizes Her Hair Extensions
The View co-host debuted her new style on Tuesday
Meghan McCain isn't letting anyone dull her shine when it comes to her new hairstyle.
The View co-host, 36, debuted a flirty and curly high ponytail with some of her part out on Tuesday's episode.
Her hair appeared longer than her usual shoulder-length style in a clip from the show.
McCain posted several selfies on her Instagram Story to show off the fun style.
"I love a high pony!" she captioned one of the photos.
One fan, however, made a comment about McCain's new look on Twitter.
"Meghan's natural hair grew really fast," a viewer wrote along with laughing emojis in a now-deleted tweet.
McCain clapped back and said, "Can a bitch experiment with extensions and hair pieces?"
She added, "It's the pandemic, I don't have that much to entertain me anymore."
McCain's hairstyle and glam makeup with a bold pink eyeshadow was in clear homage to the pop star.
"I'm waiting for @meghanmccain to announce she's doing a pop album," one fan wrote on Instagram, which earned a repost from The View co-host.