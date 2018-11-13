If it’s your dream to channel Meghan Markle‘s chic, effortless bridal style on your own wedding day, now is your chance.

For her evening reception, Meghan switched out of her traditional custom Givenchy design by the label’s Artistic Director, Clare Waight Keller and into a slinky silk Stella McCartney evening dress with a high halter neck and low back, which royal watchers went wild over. After all the positive attention the look got, the British designer decided to officially introduce “Made with Love” bridal designs into her line.

McCartney’s debut bridal collection, which is available now, includes seven sleek and modern dress designs, a lace embroidered jumpsuit and a sophisticated tuxedo.

“When I designed this collection, I took some classic Stella McCartney pieces and relooked at them and reenergized them with the spirit that is now in the future of weddings — the modern bride’s approach to her dress,” McCartney told Vogue.

“It was important to me to embody the core values of our house, so the collection has elements of sustainability as well. It truly reflects different ages, and I think so many different women come to us, so I really wanted to reflect that in the bridal offering,” she continues. “It is not just for one type of bride; it is truly made with love,” she added.

Meghan’s Stella McCartney reception gown got so much praise, the designer created 46 replicas of Meghan’s silk crepe gown, made with a sustainable viscose (ethical fashion is one of the benchmarks of the British designer’s brand). She sold 23 white gowns and 23 in black, in honor of her new store’s London location: 23 Old Bond Street.

In order to score the iconic gown, The Telegraph reports the lucky few customers had to shell out $4,646 (or £3,500).

McCartney told Women’s Wear Daily of creating Markle’s dress, “I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design.”

She added, “It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning sunny royal day.”