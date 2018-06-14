Get the Look: Meghan Markle's Chic Cream Cape Dress

The newly minted Duchess of Sussex stepped out for her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth earlier this morning looking nothing short of regal. Wearing a custom beige Givenchy cape dress (the same designer as her wedding gown!), black pumps by American designer Sarah Flint and carrying a bespoke Givenchy clutch, the duchess looked equal parts chic and sophisticated. The cape silhouette of her dress is a slight departure from her most recent off-the-shoulder and bateau necklines she’s been seen wearing but is nonetheless stunning and royally appropriate for her first solo engagement with the Queen.
Since we’re already obsessed with Meghan’s ensemble, we’ve gone ahead and picked out 6 similar dress styles (from $119 to $1,990) so you can get the royal look for less. Scroll down to shop her look now!
Buy It! Givenchy Jewel-Neck Cape Sleeve Silk Georgette Cocktail Dress, $1,990; neimanmarcus.com
Buy It! Monique Lhuillier Ruffle Shoulder Cocktail Dress, $159.99 (orig. $395); saksoff5th.com
Buy It! ALEXACHUNG Cape-back Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress, $196 (orig. $490); net-a-porter.com
Buy It! Kobi Halperin Vivi Lace Cape Dress, $278.99 (orig. $698); saksoff5th.com
Buy It! Peace + Love Cream Cape Plunge Mini Dress, $119; missguidedus.com
Buy It! Kobi Halperin Giovanna Lace Dress, $578; saksfifthavenue.com
Complete your look à la Meghan Markle and add a thin black belt for a finishing touch.
Buy It! J.Crew Skinny Italian Leather Belt, $34.50; jcrew.com