Meghan Markle Can't Stop Wearing This Breezy Fashion Trend That Kate Middleton Also Loves
Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty
Leave it to Meghan Markle to make us want to try one of the biggest fashion trends gaining popularity around Hollywood.
Last weekend, she and Prince Harry made several joint appearances in the Netherlands to celebrate the opening of the 2022 Invictus Games. And, of course, Meghan brought her fashion A-game for the event-packed weekend. In the span of 72 hours, the duchess wore seven different outfits, and we noticed a few styles she gravitated toward for those ensembles: one being crisp white blazers and the other being wide-leg pants.
For her first outing at a welcome reception for teams, she stepped out in white Valentino pintuck trousers that perfectly matched her oversized blazer. The following evening, she wore a pair of black wide-leg pants with a stunning off-the-shoulder Khaite bodysuit.
Unlike straight-leg pants which can be restrictive and uncomfortable, the palazzo-esque style is typically loose around the legs, but still fitted around the bum. The breezy hemline also elongates legs making them an overall more fun and flattering choice.
Shop Wide-Leg Pants Inspired by Meghan Markle:
This isn't the first time Meghan has opted for billowy pants. She wore wide-leg pants for two different occasions during her trip to New York City, and was also photographed in a pair for her TIME magazine cover with Prince Harry last year.
Wide-leg pants of all sorts are making a resurgence in the fashion industry, from comfortable, flowy palazzo pants to formal, structured work trousers — Meghan's pants remind us more of the latter. Kate Middleton has also been swapping her regular skinny pants for the flare style, and stars like Jessica Alba and Cher are also on board with the sophisticated but playful trend.
Feeling inspired by Meghan's wide-leg pants? We browsed the internet for some similar options that are under $150, including this flared pair from the Spanx collection that Oprah Winfrey loves. There's also this $35 pair from Amazon with more than 8,000 five-star ratings that come in black and white.
Keep scrolling to shop wide-leg pants inspired by Meghan Markle's to get in on the fashion trend that's taking over.
Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Pant Hi-Rise Flare, $148; spanx.com
Buy It! Jones New York Pintuck Pull-On Trousers, $79.50; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Yogipace Bootcut Dress Yoga Work Pants, $26.99–$46.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Lyseé Wide Leg Denim Trousers, $108; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Petite Cotton-Linen Pleated Wide-Leg Pants, $98; madewell.com
Buy It! Rekucci Ease into Comfort Boot Cut Pant, $34.99–$38.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Barely-There Sweater Style Is Trending in Hollywood — and It's Actually Pretty Genius
- Meghan Markle Can't Stop Wearing This Breezy Fashion Trend That Kate Middleton Also Loves
- Zendaya's Date Night Jacket Is a Closet Staple That Instantly Makes Any Outfit Look Cooler
- The Comfy Swedish Clogs Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker Wear Nonstop Are on Sale