Meghan Markle Can't Stop Wearing This Breezy Fashion Trend That Kate Middleton Also Loves

Last weekend, she and Prince Harry made several joint appearances in the Netherlands to celebrate the opening of the 2022 Invictus Games. And, of course, Meghan brought her fashion A-game for the event-packed weekend. In the span of 72 hours, the duchess wore seven different outfits, and we noticed a few styles she gravitated toward for those ensembles: one being crisp white blazers and the other being wide-leg pants.