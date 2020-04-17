Meghan Markle Just Made a Case for the Basic White Tee for Your Zoom Calls

Image zoom Courtesy Duchess of Sussex

If you’ve been looking for some Zoom call fashion inspo, good news: Meghan Markle just video chatted in and delivered it.

Earlier this week, she reconnected with some of the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen via a video call using the popular video communication platform Zoom. During the call, Meghan was all smiles wearing a fitted plain white T-shirt, with her hair pulled back and minimal makeup on her face. It has been a little over a month since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final outing as senior working royals, so we’ve been craving some much-needed style inspo from Meghan — and her very relatable work-from-home outfit didn’t disappoint.

Image zoom Courtesy Duchess of Sussex

Why? Because we love the fact that she’s keeping it real with her fashion choices in these times of uncertainty and self-quarantining. And she also just proved that you can make a basic white tee look totally professional on your video conference calls from home. It’s a go-to wardrobe staple every woman should own because it goes with literally everything in your closet. A white T-shirt is simple enough that you can dress it up or down, whether it’s with sweatpants while working from your couch or with high-waisted jeans for when we go back to the office. We’re so curious what Meghan’s wearing with her tee. Maybe sweatpants? Maybe leggings?

Regardless, Meghan has made a case for keeping it simple during our next Zoom meetings, so we rounded up seven plain white tees you can order online if you don’t already have one or are looking for a new one (TBH, you can never have too many) — they start at just $8!

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! EveryWear Slub-Knit Tee for Women, $8 (orig. $12.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Whisper Cotton Ribbed Crewneck T-Shirt, $11.70 (orig. $19.50); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee, $18; everlane.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Reformation Joplin Tee, $28; nordstrom.com

Image zoom JCrew

Buy It! J.Crew 365 Stretch T-shirt, $29.50; jcrew.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Vince Essential Crewneck Top, $60 (orig. $80); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Target

Buy It! A New Day Women's Short Sleeve Fitted T-Shirt, $8; target.com

