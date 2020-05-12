This $30 Puff-Sleeve Top Is Just Like the Sold-Out Style Meghan Markle Wore

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Leave it to Meghan Markle to make a $55 top look exceptionally expensive.

Back in March while on her final working tour in the U.K., the Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to the National Theatre (one of her royal patronages). For the occasion, she wore a white organza puff-sleeve top from affordable British fashion brand, Topshop. Of course, with such a surprisingly attainable price tag fans everywhere went completely bananas trying to shop it for themselves. Inevitably, her exact style sold out, but we’ve found an equally stunning lookalike that’s in stock and costs even less.

Prospect the Label’s Puff Sleeve Lace Blouse is not only a pretty alternative to Meghan’s sold-out style, but you can shop it at Walmart for just $30. We’re not kidding! Made from a lightweight polyester-jacquard fabric, this dreamy top is comfortable, cute, and majorly on-trend. It even has a mock-neck silhouette that ties in the back as an added romantic detail, making it the perfect style top to dress up or down all season long.

Whether you wear this blouse with a monochromatic white pencil skirt à la Meghan Markle or style it with your favorite pair of jeans, this trendy puff-sleeve top is sure to get you all of the compliments. Scroll down to shop it now.

