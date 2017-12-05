Trend to Try: The Best White Coats Under $150

Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

All eyes are on Meghan Markle after the news of her royal engagement to Prince Harry. Her white wrap coat from Line the Label, a Toronto-based designer, sold out within minutes of her official debut at Kensington Palace, crashing the designer’s website and leaving the world in a frenzy over the actress’s elegant and princess-worthy look. Even stylish celebrities are following suit; Beyoncé posted a photo of herself rocking a gorgeous white wrap coat on Instagram and Jennifer Lopez was just seen out on a date with beau Alex Rodriguez in a tailored white topper. Seeing all of these stylish ladies looking so chic leaves us with one question: “Why don’t we own one yet?” So, if you’re like us and looking to get your hands on one of these luxe winter white styles – but without the princess price tag – we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up 5 of our favorite under-$150 white coats to help you get the A-List look for less. Scroll down to shop these right now because we have a feeling they’ll be selling out – and fast.

By It! Bqueen Slim White Wool Blend Wrap Coat With Belt, $79 (orig. $179); amazon.com

Buy It! GUESS Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat, $139.90; nordstrom.com

Buy It! AZIZY Classic White Slim Fit Long Sleeve Lapel Wool Blend Coat with Belt, $71.99; amazon.com

Buy It! PRETTYLITTLETHING Longline Breasted Coat, $85; prettylittlething.com

Buy It! Boohoo Kate Belted Shawl Collar Coat, $19 (orig. $38); boohoo.com

Which winter white coat styles are you loving? Comment below and let us know!