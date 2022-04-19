Meghan Markle Successfully Convinced Us to Add White Blazers to Our Spring Closets
Photo Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty
Meghan Markle served up a big platter of style inspiration this past weekend — and to say we're still relishing in all her stellar 2022 Invictus Games outfits is a vast understatement.
There was that crisp white suit moment! Or how about when she stepped on stage in that gorgeous Khatie bodysuit? Oh, and we can't forget to mention the tweed blazer she paired with low-rise jeans for the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge. TL;DR? It was a weekend of jam-packed style for Markle, and while every look had its own special touch, we did notice a common thread among a few of her ensembles: blazers. White blazers, to be exact.
Markle's first look of her Invictus Games tour featured a crisp white blazer and coordinating wide-leg trousers — and while yes, her flowy pants certainly made a statement, the standout piece was absolutely the double-breasted jacket that she appeared to wear on its own, demonstrating a fresh way to style the classic closet staple.
Shop White Blazers Inspired by Meghan Markle
- BB Dakota by Steve Madden Smooth Talk Satin Blazer, $99; nordstrom.com
- The Drop Ramona Loose Fit Relaxed Blazer, $79.90; amazon.com
- Open Edit Blazer, $75; nordstrom.com
- Free People Carrie Relaxed Blazer, $178; freepeople.com
- J.Crew Parke Blazer in Stretch Linen, $188; jcrew.com
- The Drop Blake Long Blazer, $69.90; amazon.com
- Topshop Oversize Linen Blazer. $102; nordstrom.com
- Tymidy Long Sleeve Blazer, $48.98; amazon.com
- Free People Olivia Blazer, $168; freepeople.com
This wasn't the only time on the tour that Markle wore a white blazer, either. On Sunday, she attended day two of the Invictus Games wearing straight-leg jeans that had the perfect true-blue wash, brown suede Manolo Blahniks, and a belted blazer-jacket from Brandon Maxwell, a designer she frequently wears. Once again, Markle showed us that when a jacket is so impeccably designed, it's meant to be worn all on its own.
The typical way to wear a blazer is to layer it over something — say a tank top or a blouse. But if the silhouette allows, it's absolutely worth wearing said jacket as a shirt, too. Not only is it a fresh way to wear the piece, which means you won't get sick of it, but it also really lets the jacket's tailored structure shine.
As for what to wear on the bottom? As Markle demonstrated, trousers are a no-fail match for a blazer-top, but we're also quite fond of styling the structured staple with something more casual, like baggy jeans, leggings, or even bike shorts come summer's heat and humidity.
Below, shop crisp white blazers inspired by Markle's that can just as easily be worn on their own as they can be layered over your favorite tee.
