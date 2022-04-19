Shop

Meghan Markle Successfully Convinced Us to Add White Blazers to Our Spring Closets

Here are six we’re eyeing right now
By Eva Thomas April 18, 2022 09:00 PM
Photo Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Meghan Markle served up a big platter of style inspiration this past weekend — and to say we're still relishing in all her stellar 2022 Invictus Games outfits is a vast understatement. 

There was that crisp white suit moment! Or how about when she stepped on stage in that gorgeous Khatie bodysuit? Oh, and we can't forget to mention the tweed blazer she paired with low-rise jeans for the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge. TL;DR? It was a weekend of jam-packed style for Markle, and while every look had its own special touch, we did notice a common thread among a few of her ensembles: blazers. White blazers, to be exact.

Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Markle's first look of her Invictus Games tour featured a crisp white blazer and coordinating wide-leg trousers — and while yes, her flowy pants certainly made a statement, the standout piece was absolutely the double-breasted jacket that she appeared to wear on its own, demonstrating a fresh way to style the classic closet staple. 

Shop White Blazers Inspired by Meghan Markle

This wasn't the only time on the tour that Markle wore a white blazer, either. On Sunday, she attended day two of the Invictus Games wearing straight-leg jeans that had the perfect true-blue wash, brown suede Manolo Blahniks, and a belted blazer-jacket from Brandon Maxwell, a designer she frequently wears. Once again, Markle showed us that when a jacket is so impeccably designed, it's meant to be worn all on its own.

The typical way to wear a blazer is to layer it over something — say a tank top or a blouse. But if the silhouette allows, it's absolutely worth wearing said jacket as a shirt, too. Not only is it a fresh way to wear the piece, which means you won't get sick of it, but it also really lets the jacket's tailored structure shine. 

As for what to wear on the bottom? As Markle demonstrated, trousers are a no-fail match for a blazer-top, but we're also quite fond of styling the structured staple with something more casual, like baggy jeans, leggings, or even bike shorts come summer's heat and humidity. 

Below, shop crisp white blazers inspired by Markle's that can just as easily be worn on their own as they can be layered over your favorite tee. 

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! BB Dakota by Steve Madden Smooth Talk Satin Blazer, $99; nordstrom.com

Credit: Free People

Buy It! Free People Olivia Blazer, $168; freepeople.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer, $69.90; amazon.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Oversize Linen Blazer. $102; nordstrom.com

Credit: Free People

Buy It! Free People Carrie Relaxed Blazer, $178; freepeople.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Tymidy Long Sleeve Blazer, $48.98; amazon.com

