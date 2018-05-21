Shop the Shoe Designer Meghan Markle (and Her Bridesmaids!) Wore for the Royal Wedding

A bride makes many, many decisions when it comes to planning her wedding — one of the most important being her dress. But if you ask any bride what the second most important part of her wedding day look is, you’ll most likely be told “the shoes.” From walking down the aisle to dancing the night away at the reception, a bride’s shoe choice is not only a crucial sartorial detail, but it’s a make-or-break accessory — because, let’s face it, no one wants to experience the excruciating pain that comes with spending 10-plus hours in a pair of uncomfortable heels. So what shoe designer did Meghan Markle turn to on the day of her wedding to Prince Harry? That would be luxury Italian shoe designer Edgardo Osario of the label Aquazzura.

The Duchess of Sussex is a longtime fan of Aquazzurra, having worn their Matilde crisscross suede 105mm pumps (you can shop a similar style here) for her engagement announcement look as well as a pair of the brand’s black pumps at a Commonwealth Women’s Empowerment reception in April. Osario co-founded Aquazzura in 2011 and has since acquired a cult-like following of celebrities and fashionistas (and he can now add royalty to the list!). Aquazzura is known for using the highest-quality Italian leather and suede to create uncompromising comfort in their designs (which makes Meghan’s choice of the label a total no-brainer).

Meghan chose a satin pair of Aquazzura pumps complete with blue soles (possibly her something blue!) for her second wedding look at the Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate. She paired the satin heels with a stunning white Stella McCartney gown and an aquamarine emerald-cut ring that belonged to the late Princess Diana.

But Meghan wasn’t the only one who wore a pair of Aquazzura shoes that day! Princess Charlotte, along with the rest of the most adorable little bridesmaids, also wore custom white mary-jane flats by the shoe designer — each embroidered with their initials and the wedding date. Other guests who stepped out in shoes by the designer include Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Scroll down to channel your inner royal and shop a few of our favorite shoe styles from Aquazzura.

Buy It! Aquazzura Forever Marilyn Cutout Tasseled Snake-Effect Leather Pumps, $925; net-a-porter.com

Buy It! Aquazzura Pure 45 Sling Pumps, $695; shopbop.com

Buy It! Aquazzura Blossom Crystal-Embellished Grosgrain Mules, $850; net-a-porter.com

Buy It! Aquazzura Portrait of a Lady Ballet Flats, $895; shopbop.com