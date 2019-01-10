We Found Meghan Markle’s Gorgeous Boxy Handbag for Half Off

Meghan Markle has the golden touch (ahem, the Markle sparkle)! Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, anything she touches slash wears inevitably sells out, and we’re left to wonder how we can achieve that highly sought-after Duchess style. But good news for us: The Victoria Beckham Vanity Textured-Leather tote she carried today during her outing at SmartWorks is still available (for now, anyways).

Even better? The gorgeous handbag is currently half off at Net-a-Porter! The bag usually retails for a whopping $1,850, but thanks to the luxury retailer’s huge clearance sale, you can score Meghan’s exact handbag for only $925 — which we know is still a little pricey, but you’re saving a lot on a Meghan Markle-loved handbag!

Neil Mockford/GC Images

As the name suggests, the tote is inspired by vintage vanity cases. Made from supple textured-leather, the compact bag opens to an internal mirror and a single slip pocket for easy touch-ups, making it the ideal travel bag. Plus, you can carry it by its top handle or attach the strap and sling it across your shoulder as a crossbody — the ultimate versatile purse.

So, if you’re in the market some quality new arm candy, we suggest scooping up Meghan’s boxy bag while you can get it on a deep discount! (You can even snag the bag in a saucy red at Nordstrom on sale, too.) But you’d better hurry because we just know it’ll be gone in a flash!

