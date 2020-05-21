Meghan Markle Has Worn This Designer for Years — and It’s Majorly Discounted During This Secret Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Getting your hands on discounted designer pieces is like finding a needle in a haystack — exciting, but extremely rare. Finding Meghan Markle-loved designers on markdown, well, that just seems nearly impossible. And that’s why we’re thrilled about the massive top-secret sale we just discovered on one of Meghan’s longtime favorite labels: Veronica Beard.

She has been spotted wearing its contemporary, cool-girl clothing since 2016, often in chic matching blazer and shorts sets (as pictured below). During her time as a royal, she wore Veronica Beard’s black Adley Pants while on her first official visit to Edinburgh, Scotland in February 2018, and donned the Cary shirt dress during a royal tour with Prince Harry. She even re-wore the same sky blue dress a year later. Based on the number of times she’s worn Veronica Beard, Meghan has proven the brand’s pieces are worth the splurge. But right now, you can save hundreds of dollars on select Veronica Beard styles at Gilt.

While Gilt always has incredible deals on designers, these higher markdowns are set to expire in two days — so you’ll want to make the move on the pieces you love ASAP. Keep scrolling to shop a few of our favorites before this under-the-radar sale ends.

Buy It! Veronica Beard Camillie Silk-Blend Dress, $249.99 (orig. $650); gilt.com

Buy It! Veronica Beard Farley Dickey Wool-Blend Jacket, $205.99 (orig. $595); gilt.com

Buy It! Veronica Beard Tilly Satin Sandal, $95.99 (orig. $250); gilt.com

Buy It! Veronica Beard Dillon Pullover, $109.99 (orig. $295); gilt.com

Buy It! Veronica Beard Ari Skirt, $149.99 (orig. $395); gilt.com

Buy It! Veronica Beard Kalle Silk Top, $85.99 (orig. $295); gilt.com