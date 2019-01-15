5 Meghan Markle-Inspired Valentine’s Day Looks for Less

Valentine’s Day will be here before we know it, and if you’re looking to dress to impress your date, we suggest taking style advice from someone who’s already landed her own Prince Charming: Meghan Markle. Head to our Meghan Markle fashion archives, and you’ll notice that more often than not, the Duchess is decked out in the perfect date-night ensemble.

From chic wool coats to gorgeous leather handbags, take a page out of Meghan’s one-of-a-kind style book when putting together your Valentine’s Day ensemble this year. And don’t stress if you don’t have a Duchess’ budget because we picked five of our favorite Meghan Markle looks and found lookalikes so good, you wouldn’t even be able to tell the difference. Keep scrolling to find your perfect Valentine’s Day look a la Meghan Markle.

A Red Coat & Heels

A little pop of color in Meghan’s usually dark attire caught our attention. The Duchess’ jewel tone ensemble has us itching to go bold for Valentine’s Day with a bright red coat and matching pair of red pumps to seal the deal.

Buy It! Halogen Trench Coat, $149; nordstrom.com; Leveca Women’s Long Sleeve Pleated Casual Loose Swing Midi Dress with Pockets, $9.99; amazon.com; Jenn Ardor Stiletto High Heel Shoes for Women, $22.99–$39.99; amazon.com; Lauren Ralph Lauren Dryden Debby II Mini Leather Drawstring Bag, $158; macys.com

A Maroon Dress

Not a fan of red? Opt for a burgundy midi dress and pair of nude heels like Meghan did during her royal tour. The wine-colored ensemble still feels very Valentine’s Day-ready without being too out of your comfort zone (and would pair nicely with a glass of Cabernet).

Buy It! Lulu’s Flirty and Thriving Burgundy Pleated Midi Dress, $30.75 (orig. $68); lulus.com; Massimo Matteo Open Toe Strap Pump, $115; zappos.com; Cuyana Mini Saddle Bag, $195; cuyana.com; Tory Burch Crystal Drop Earrings, $88; shopbop.com

A Little Black Dress

Every woman needs a little black dress in her closet — but when it’s below 50 degrees outside, you might want one that’s a little longer. The Duchess’ all-black ensemble is inspiring us to keep it simple for Valentine’s Day in a black midi dress, black slingback pumps, and tiny black clutch.

Buy It! Love of My Life Midi Dress, $108; freepeople.com; Sam Edelman Hastings Heels, $107.99 (orig. $120); zappos.com; Lipsy Glitter Evening Bag, $33.50 (orig. $64); asos.com; Tessa Gold Stud Earrings in Ivory Pearl, $60; kendrascott.com

Something Pink

Pink — a.k.a the sister color of Valentine’s Day red — is fitting for a night on the town. During her first engagement as a royal, the newly minted Duchess wore a blush ensemble, which we happen to think would be perfect for date night, whether it’s V-Day or just another night out.

Buy It! Susana Monaco Emma Long Sleeve Dress, $192; shopbop.com; INC Women’s Zitah Pointed Toe Pumps, $69.50; macys.com; Tory Burch Eleanor Clutch, $169 (orig. $248); toryburch.com; 925 Sterling Silver Open Wire Rose Flower Design Small Post Stud Earrings, $13.49; amazon.com

A Cozy Sweater & Pencil Skirt

We normally associate red and pink with Valentine’s Day, but this gorgeous green skirt Meghan wore last year is making us rethink our outfit entirely. If you’re looking for an outfit that you can wear time and again to dinner, we suggest trying Meghan’s cream cashmere sweater and colorful pencil skirt combo.

Buy It! BB Dakota That’s A Wrap Coat in Parchment, $148; shopbop.com; The Cashmere Crew, $100; everlane.com; Leith High Slit Marled Midi Skirt in Green Bug, $29.40 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com; Charles by Charles David Maxx Pumps, $89.99 (orig. $99); zappos.com; Michael Michael Kors Jayne Small Trunk Bag, $194.99 (orig. $278); zappos.com