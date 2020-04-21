Meghan Markle Wore the Coolest Utilitarian Joggers, so Now We Need a Pair Too

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may no longer have their royal duties to uphold, but that hasn’t stopped the couple from continuing their philanthropic work in their new hometown — and doing so in true L.A. style, of course.

Just last week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted delivering meals to residents in need for the Project Angel Food non-profit charity. For the outing, Meghan and Harry both opted for casual ensembles: Harry wore a baseball cap, polo shirt, and jeans while Meghan also donned a baseball cap along with her classic Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, a plain black top, and a trendy-yet-comfy looking pair of utility style joggers. While Meghan’s overall look is perfectly simple, our eyes were on her jogger pants.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: The Coolest Matching Loungewear Sets So You Can Look Like a Celebrity with Minimal Effort

Of course, it comes as no surprise that even when she’s dressed down, Meghan Markle finds a way to incorporate one of fashion’s biggest trends into her look. Utility style clothing and accessories have been popular for a few seasons now, but with the current state of social-distancing and stay-at-home orders in place, there are limited ways to wear it. So when we saw Meghan’s cargo-style joggers, we knew we needed a pair, too.

Some sources have identified Meghan’s joggers as the nearly sold-out $245 Contrast Joggers from James Perse (a line also loved by Jennifer Aniston!) Luckily, there are plenty of other similar styles available to shop that are just as cute at a fraction of the price. If you’re looking to get your hands on a pair like Meghan’s, we’ve picked out seven lookalikes, and they start at just $30.

Scroll down to shop our favorite Meghan Markle-inspired cargo joggers now.

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! French Terry Cargo Street Joggers, $30 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! C&C California Mya Cargo Joggers, $34.97 (orig. $88); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Revolve

Buy It! BlankNYC Twill Cargo Pant, $88; revolve.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Sanctuary Sanctuary Commander Cargo Pants, $129; anthropologie.com

Image zoom Revolve

Buy It! YFB Clothing Clyde Cargo Pant, $167; revolve.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Know One Cares Satin Cargo Joggers, $29.97; nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Revolve

Buy It! Sanctuary Squad Crop Jogger, $99; revolve.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.