Meghan Markle’s U.S. Open Denim Dress Is Already Sold Out — but We Found 6 Adorable Lookalikes

Meghan Markle is back from maternity leave and already serving us major fall looks!

The Duchess of Sussex made an off-duty appearance over the weekend at the U.S. Open to cheer on her close friend, Serena Williams — and needless to say, she aced her tennis-watching style. Her belted denim shirtdress and collarless sweater blazer combo is the perfect polished look that’s still casual and comfortable enough to wear for an all-day event. Denim dresses have long reigned a timeless wardrobe staple because they can easily transition between seasons, meaning you can wear it now and throughout the fall.

Image zoom TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Image zoom Clive Brunskill/Getty

Pair it with your favorite lipstick and sneakers for a chic end-of-summer look, or wear it with a long cardigan, fedora-style hat, and booties for the cooler weather. Both pieces from her look are from J.Crew, an affordable brand Meghan has been wearing for years (even pre-royalty). Of course, like almost everything else she wears, Meghan’s J.Crew denim dress is already sold out. But if you want to copy her style and add this autumn classic to your closet, we found six super similar lookalikes — including this nearly identical denim dress from celeb-loved brand Mango — starting at just $60. Keep scrolling to shop them!

Image zoom Mango

Buy It! Denim Shirt Dress, $59.99; mango.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Caslon Long Sleeve Denim Shirtdress, $79; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Boden

Buy It! Lena Denim Shirtdress in Mid Vintage Denim, $120; boden.com

Image zoom Draper James

Buy It! Draper James Belted Chambray Shirtdress, $115; draperjames.com

Image zoom Macys

Buy It! Lauren Ralph Lauren Belted Cotton Denim Shirtdress, $135; macys.com

Image zoom Shopbop

Buy It! Rails Ripley Dress, $198; shopbop.com