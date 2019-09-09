Meghan Markle’s U.S. Open Denim Dress Is Already Sold Out — but We Found 6 Adorable Lookalikes

This is one classic dress you absolutely need in your wardrobe

By Alex Warner
September 09, 2019 02:35 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle is back from maternity leave and already serving us major fall looks! 

The Duchess of Sussex made an off-duty appearance over the weekend at the U.S. Open to cheer on her close friend, Serena Williams — and needless to say, she aced her tennis-watching style. Her belted denim shirtdress and collarless sweater blazer combo is the perfect polished look that’s still casual and comfortable enough to wear for an all-day event. Denim dresses have long reigned a timeless wardrobe staple because they can easily transition between seasons, meaning you can wear it now and throughout the fall. 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Clive Brunskill/Getty

Pair it with your favorite lipstick and sneakers for a chic end-of-summer look, or wear it with a long cardigan, fedora-style hat, and booties for the cooler weather. Both pieces from her look are from J.Crew, an affordable brand Meghan has been wearing for years (even pre-royalty). Of course, like almost everything else she wears, Meghan’s J.Crew denim dress is already sold out. But if you want to copy her style and add this autumn classic to your closet, we found six super similar lookalikes — including this nearly identical denim dress from celeb-loved brand Mango — starting at just $60. Keep scrolling to shop them! 

Mango

Buy It! Denim Shirt Dress, $59.99; mango.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Caslon Long Sleeve Denim Shirtdress, $79; nordstrom.com

Boden

Buy It! Lena Denim Shirtdress in Mid Vintage Denim, $120; boden.com 

Draper James

Buy It! Draper James Belted Chambray Shirtdress, $115; draperjames.com

Macys

Buy It! Lauren Ralph Lauren Belted Cotton Denim Shirtdress, $135; macys.com

Shopbop

Buy It! Rails Ripley Dress, $198; shopbop.com

Advertisement

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.