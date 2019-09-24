Meghan Markle Is Officially Obsessed with Turquoise Jewelry - Here's Why It's Extra-Meaningful to Her

Meghan Markle just touched down in South Africa ans she’s already making some serious style statements. Whether it’s the dress she wore for her first appearance (from the Malawian fair-trade clothing brand Myamiko), the bracelet she sported that read “justice” that supports South African NGO Justice Desk, or the delicate Hamsa necklace she wore (the Hamsa is a protective sign meant to symbolize the “Hand of God” and protect against the evil eye), she continued her trend of choosing clothing items that are both stylish and meaningful.

That’s why we weren’t surprised to see her donning two turquoise pieces from American jeweler Jennifer Meyer (the same designer who created the "Mummy" necklace she’s frequently worn). Meyer’s turquoise designs have been a staple in the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe ever since she wore the brand’s delicate three-stone turquoise necklace to introduce baby Archie in May; all in all, she’s worn four of the brand’s turquoise pieces in five months.

“It brings me such joy to see Duchess Meghan wear my pieces. The Duchess seems to really love turquoise, as do I. It’s my go-to for everyday layering!” Meyer tells PEOPLE. As to why it might be such a particular favorite at the moment? “Turquoise is a healing stone, that gives a calming, loving and spiritual grounding energy … which all of us moms definitely need!” she says.

Since Markle’s public appearances have been limited this summer due to maternity leave, it’s been even more noticeable that she’s worn a piece of Jennifer Meyer’s turquoise jewelry nearly every time she’s stepped out, including the bezel-set ring (worn in place of her engagement ring!) and marquise-cut turquoise-and-diamond studs worn to her Monday appearance in South Africa. She also wore a pair of turquoise-and-gold bar earrings to watch Serena Williams play at the U.S. Open in September.

So why is turquoise a particularly meaningful stone for a new parent? In May, Heather Askinoise, co-founder of Energy Muse and co-author of Crystal Muse: Everyday Rituals to Tune In to the Real You, told PEOPLE turquoise is considered “a master healer,” adding “turquoise is the perfect crystal for a new mom as it is said to bring blessings to those who wear it.” It also is said to be “associated with personal protection” and to help alleviate stress.

Regardless of the reason behind it, with four individual pieces of Jennifer Meyer turquoise jewelry in her collection, we think it’s safe to say she’s obsessed. See her other most recent wears and shop the look for less, below.

Get the look for less!

