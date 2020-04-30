Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle Wore Her Zodiac Necklaces Again, Reminding Us That We Need to Buy Zodiac Necklaces

Meghan Markle’s closet must be what dreams are made of. With what we can only imagine is an endless amount of styles and labels to choose from, it only makes sense that when she wears something more than once, it holds a special place in her heart. Meghan’s most recent re-wear is of her zodiac pendant necklaces, and we’ve found five gorgeous and affordable lookalikes you’re sure to wear on repeat just like her.

In a recent interview on Good Morning America, the Duchess of Sussex talked about her first post-royal gig as the voice of the Disneynature documentary Elephant while wearing her favorite white button-down shirt layered with her beloved gold zodiac pendant necklaces from Canadian jewelry brand Suetables. The last time the Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing the two zodiac necklaces was in January, when she visited the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver for a cup of tea. Aside from being downright gorgeous, Meghan’s delicate Taurus and Virgo pendants are sweet nods to Harry and baby Archie’s star signs.

While Meghan’s exact styles cost upwards of $180 in total we’ve scoped out five lookalike zodiac necklaces, and they start at just $35. Whether you’re looking to refresh your spring jewelry collection or need a last-minute Mother’s Day gift, these personal and timeless pendants are bound to become your new go-tos.

Buy It! Argento Vivo Zodiac Pendant Necklace, $34.97; nordstrom.com

Buy It! CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane 14K Yellow Gold Plated Zodiac Pendant Necklace, $39.97 (orig. $89); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Cam Jewelry Ascending Medallion Necklace, $55; freepeople.com

Buy It! Mejuri Leo Necklace Vermeil, $80; mejuri.com

Buy It! Alex and Ani Two Tone Expandable Necklace, $38; alexandani.com

