Meghan Markle's Best Friend and Stylist Jessica Mulroney Praises Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Dress

Meghan Markle may not have attended her friend Priyanka Chopra’s wedding extravaganza in Jodhpur, India, but Chopra’s wedding dress just got a royal-adjacent stamp of approval.

Markle’s best friend and longtime personal stylist, Jessica Mulroney, commented on Chopra’s Instagram photo of her custom long-sleeve high-collar Ralph Lauren gown featuring a 75-foot veil. “Perfect dress choice. Love to the happy couple,” Mulroney wrote.

Chopra’s stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, responded by commenting on the same photo with a red heart emoji.

Mulroney has been Markle’s BFF for years and is the mastermind behind many of Markle’s most memorable looks.

Mulroney styled Markle’s outfit for her engagement photos to Prince Harry, helped advise on her Suits wedding dress and single-handedly created the “Meghan Markle Effect” after many of Markle’s outfits sold out instantly.

She’s married to TV host Ben Mulroney, who is also the son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney. (They’re considered Toronto’s “most polished” power couple.) And the pair have remained close to Markle ever since her marriage to Harry in May.

Their children, 8-year-old twin boys Brian Gerald Alexander and John Benedict Dimitri, and 5-year-old daughter Isabel Veronica (known as Ivy), all served in bridal party at the royal wedding and the couple even traveled to Australia to be with Markle and Harry on their 16-day tour of Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand (where Mulroney no doubt gave her looks her stylish stamp of approval).

Chopra attended Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry in May alongside her friends (Jonas didn’t attend). But it’s unclear exactly why Markle sat out Chopra’s wedding extravaganza.

Kensington Palace declined to comment, but the couple’s office recently confirmed that Markle and Harry are moving out of Kensington Palace and into Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage “early next year.”

The two became friends after meeting at the ELLE Women in Television dinner in 2016. “We bonded as actors,” Chopra told PEOPLE of their friendship in September 2017. “We just became friends, like two girls would.”

And despite Markle’s move to London, Chopra said they’re as close as ever.

“I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is,” she told PEOPLE in July. “You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn’t matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that’s what we’re like.”

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot two times over the weekend. On Saturday, the two said “I do” in a traditional Western ceremony, then celebrated their love a second time in a Hindu ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

For the first wedding, the bride wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown that featured floral and scroll motifs, lace-effect tulle appliqués and scalloped sleeves. Underneath the long-sleeve gown was a strapless column dress made up of 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins. She completed the look with a long tulle veil that reached 75 feet.

For the Hindu wedding, Chopra chose a traditional red lehenga, which is a long, embroidered skirt, with a matching cropped top and veil by Indian fashion designer, Sabyasachi.