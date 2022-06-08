Meghan Markle Celebrated Daughter Lilibet's First Birthday in the Summer Pants Everyone Should Own

Sure, pinstripes are trendy — the pattern is all over Hollywood right now in the form of button-up shirts — but Markle's fabric choice is what really sold us. Linen reigns supreme as the best summer fabric because it's lightweight, it doesn't cling to your skin, and it absorbs sweat better than cotton or silk. The former Suits star seems to favor the breathable material, causing a certain linen midi dress to fly off shelves back in 2019.