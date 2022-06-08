Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
Meghan Markle Celebrated Daughter Lilibet's First Birthday in the Summer Pants Everyone Should Own

Linen pants are a warm weather must-have
By Claire Harmeyer June 08, 2022 01:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet just turned one!

On June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their second child's first birthday with a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" at their Frogmore Cottage Home, according to a spokesperson for the couple. The birthday girl was photographed soaking up the sun in the yard, and young guests appeared to enjoy activities like face painting.

But even though Lilibet's blue ruffle dress and pretty lace bow were undeniably adorable, we have our eyes on her mom's outfit. In an Instagram photo, Markle, 40, can be seen holding her daughter while wearing a long-sleeve top with striped linen pants — and now we're hankering for a pair of our own.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Wore the Breezy Pants Trend That Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Middleton Have Been Spotted In

Sure, pinstripes are trendy — the pattern is all over Hollywood right now in the form of button-up shirts — but Markle's fabric choice is what really sold us. Linen reigns supreme as the best summer fabric because it's lightweight, it doesn't cling to your skin, and it absorbs sweat better than cotton or silk. The former Suits star seems to favor the breathable material, causing a certain linen midi dress to fly off shelves back in 2019.

A pair of linen pants is a smarter choice than jeans or joggers any day of the summer. Markle's pick appears to be a trouser version with back pockets, but striped linen pants come in a range of silhouettes, from wide-legged to cropped styles.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Caslon Stripe Linen Blend Pants in Ivory Navy Peacoat Stripe, $59; nordstrom.com 

The breathable bottoms are ideal for a variety of summer outings, like beach days, backyard barbecues, and brunches. Wear them with a plain top á la Meghan or simply slip them over your swimsuit for the pool. Many linen pants feature a drawstring for a comfy custom fit, and others, like this pair that's on sale at Nordstrom, are more elevated with a belted waist.

Below, shop eight more pairs of striped linen pants inspired by Meghan Markle's starting at $19.

Credit: Old Navy

Buy It! High-Waisted Striped Linen-Blend Wide Leg Pants for Women, $19 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! LNX High Waisted Wide Leg Linen Pants in Striped White, $27.98; amazon.com

Credit: J Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Striped Linen-Cotton Drawstring Pant, $34.50 (orig. $69.50); factory.jcrew.com

Credit: Banana Republic

Buy It! Banana Republic Linen-Blend Easy Crop Pant, $55.99 (orig. $69.99); bananarepublic.gapfactory.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Jag Jeans Belted High Waist Linen Blend Tapered Pants, $58.80 (orig. $84); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Caslon Stripe Linen Blend Pants in Flax-White Stripe, $59; nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Women's Pull-On Linen Blend Pants, $59; nordstrom.com 

Credit: Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Linen-Cotton Track Trousers in Stripe, $78; madewell.com

