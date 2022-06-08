Meghan Markle Celebrated Daughter Lilibet's First Birthday in the Summer Pants Everyone Should Own
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet just turned one!
On June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their second child's first birthday with a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" at their Frogmore Cottage Home, according to a spokesperson for the couple. The birthday girl was photographed soaking up the sun in the yard, and young guests appeared to enjoy activities like face painting.
But even though Lilibet's blue ruffle dress and pretty lace bow were undeniably adorable, we have our eyes on her mom's outfit. In an Instagram photo, Markle, 40, can be seen holding her daughter while wearing a long-sleeve top with striped linen pants — and now we're hankering for a pair of our own.
Sure, pinstripes are trendy — the pattern is all over Hollywood right now in the form of button-up shirts — but Markle's fabric choice is what really sold us. Linen reigns supreme as the best summer fabric because it's lightweight, it doesn't cling to your skin, and it absorbs sweat better than cotton or silk. The former Suits star seems to favor the breathable material, causing a certain linen midi dress to fly off shelves back in 2019.
A pair of linen pants is a smarter choice than jeans or joggers any day of the summer. Markle's pick appears to be a trouser version with back pockets, but striped linen pants come in a range of silhouettes, from wide-legged to cropped styles.
Buy It! Caslon Stripe Linen Blend Pants in Ivory Navy Peacoat Stripe, $59; nordstrom.com
The breathable bottoms are ideal for a variety of summer outings, like beach days, backyard barbecues, and brunches. Wear them with a plain top á la Meghan or simply slip them over your swimsuit for the pool. Many linen pants feature a drawstring for a comfy custom fit, and others, like this pair that's on sale at Nordstrom, are more elevated with a belted waist.
Below, shop eight more pairs of striped linen pants inspired by Meghan Markle's starting at $19.
