Meghan Markle Wore the Oprah-Approved Summer Blouse Style That Knows No Bounds
Summer style is starting to trickle in, and Meghan Markle just showed us how it's done on a recent (and rare) outing.
Markle was photographed supporting husband Prince Harry while he competed in the Harry East Memorial Tournament at Santa Barbara Polo Club earlier this week. She cheered him on from the sidelines, and though his impressive polo skills were certainly enough to keep our eyes peeled, Markle's easy summer outfit ultimately stole the show. (Sorry, Harry!)
For the casual outing Markle wore black trouser shorts, a white blazer, flats, and a blue striped button-down, the latter of which is a wear-everywhere staple she's been playing favorites with for years. In fact, let's rewind back to the 2018 Wimbledon games where she wore an eerily similar striped button-down while cheering on the players from the stands. Do we sense a pattern here?
While there are many summer staples worth adding to your rotation, this Markle-approved piece essentially knows no bounds — as in, it can be worn for nearly every occasion you have coming up this season, whether that's a sports game or a birthday brunch.
If you want to dress the shirt down for a backyard BBQ, make like Markle and pair it with shorts (perhaps denim cutoffs). Also consider styling it with sneakers and rolling up the sleeves to give the shirt a more relaxed, nonchalant feel. To keep it more refined, simply swap the casual shorts for wide-leg trousers and think about adding in some heels.
There's certainly no shortage of blue striped button-downs on the market, and you'll find them in various silhouettes and fabrics. If you prefer that more relaxed, beach-y vibe, consider going with a linen option that's a bit more easy, breezy. For a brunch-to-business staple, opt for a style with a more streamlined silhouette and durable cotton fabric, like this one from Everlane.
It's also worth mentioning that Oprah wore a very similar blue striped button-down in the past, even adding the AYR Deep End style to her list of Favorite Things in 2021. "Allow me to introduce you to one of my go-to shirts," she wrote. "It's from a brand called AYR, which stands for All Year Round — and that's exactly when you can wear it. The fit is comfy and oversize (with a touch of stretch); the front pocket is handy; the stripes are timeless."
If Oprah thinks the stripe shirt trend is timeless — and Markle, too, given how often she's spotted in it — you know it is. Below, shop similar button-downs that you'll probably be wearing nonstop this season.
Buy It! Everlane The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt, $80; everlane.com
Buy It! AYR The Plunge Pool, $165; ayr.com
Buy It! Rails Charli Stripe Linen Blend Blouse, $168; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt, $24.20; amazon.com
Buy It! Karen Kane Tie Front Stripe Button-Up Shirt, $149; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Caslon Marty Cotton Button-Up Shirt, $59; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Topshop Stripe Cotton Seersucker Button-Up Shirt, $56; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Allegra K Striped Button-Down Shirt, $26.99; amazon.com
