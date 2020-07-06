One of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Handbag Brands Is Having a Huge Sale
A few of her go-to styles are included in the sale
Finding anything loved by Meghan Markle that’s still in stock is nothing if not exciting. But finding something loved by Meghan Markle that’s still in stock and on sale, well, that’s just downright thrilling. That’s why when we saw Strathberry’s latest sale, we had to put it on your radar. The luxury, Edinburgh-based handbag label is currently offering up to 50 percent off a selection of its gorgeous styles — and a few of Meghan’s favorites are included!
Strathberry is known for its supremely chic, feminine handbags that are crafted with sleek, clean lines and the brand’s signature gold bar closure. So it’s no surprise that Meghan has carried three different Strathberry bags, including the bottle green East/West leather crossbody and two versions of the leather midi tote — one in a rich chestnut hue and the other in a burgundy, navy, and cream colorblocked pattern. And she’s not the only celeb who has been spotted with one of the brand’s bags in their clutches; other famous fans of Strathberry include Katie Holmes, Heidi Klum, Coco Rocha, Ashley Benson, and Portia de Rossi.
Though Strathberry handbags typically retail between $500 to $850, the fact that they have the celeb stamp of approval and are currently on sale is enough to convince us to invest in one now. You’ll find tons of vibrant-colored bags from the Spring/Summer 2020 collection — like the turquoise Allegro Micro satchel that’s now less than $300 — marked down on the company’s website. And believe it or not, we found even more deals on select Strathberry styles at Nordstrom, so there are plenty of options to choose from.
If you’re looking to get one of Meghan’s favorites, Nordstrom is offering 20 percent off the black version of Meghan’s structured leather tote and Strathberry’s sale includes this similar colorblock tote for $154 off (it features all the same colors as hers, but placed in different spots on the bag).
While we don’t know how long Nordstrom’s deals will last, we do know that Strathberry’s sale is set to expire at the end of this week. Scroll down to shop a few of our personal Strathberry faves you can score for less right now.
Buy It! Strathberry Midi Tote, $616 (orig. $770); strathberry.com
Buy It! Strathberry Lana Nano Bucket Bag, $451.50 (orig. $645); strathberry.com
Buy It! Strathberry East/West Leather Crossbody Bag, $675 (orig. $750); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Strathberry Midi Calfskin Leather Tote, $600 (orig. $750); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Strathberry Allegro Micro, $290.50 (orig. $415); strathberry.com
Buy It! Strathberry East/West Colorblock Leather Shoulder Bag, $616 (orig. $770); nordstrom.com
