Meghan Markle’s Classic Black Coat May Cost Over $1,500, but We Found a Nearly-Identical One for $160

The LBD has long-reigned a classic wardrobe staple. But this winter, we’re making room in our closets for another timeless style — the long black coat, or what we’re calling the LBC. And if you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect LBC, look no further because we just found it for you (and it’s nearly identical to one Meghan Markle owns).

We’ve come to know the Duchess of Sussex as the queen of the chic coats — specifically black coats — so, of course, we took a trip down fashion lane to pull some inspo from her past winter-ready ensembles. In doing so, we came across a gorgeous Stella McCartney tuxedo-inspired wool blend coat that she donned during an outing in Cardiff, Wales with Prince Harry in January 2018 (pictured right) — and we couldn’t stop thinking about it. Detailed with peak lapels, blazer-style pockets, and a self-tie belt in the front, the unique designer coat is a seriously stylish staple piece, which is why it costs over $1,500.

And because we’re so obsessed with the black coat, we scoured the Internet to find the best dupe for it. When we laid eyes on this wool blend wrap coat from Calvin Klein, we knew it was a match made in heaven. The stylish outerwear piece hits about midcalf and has a notched collar style that’s super similar to Meghan’s coat. The main differences are that the Calvin Klein coat has a buckle belt instead of a tie-front and is made with a slightly thicker wool fabric blend (which, in our opinion, is even better if you plan to wear it all winter long).

The Cavin Klein coat is available in sizes 2 through 16 and comes in a gorgeous gray hue along with the sleek all-black option. Ringing in at just $160, it’s definitely more affordable than Meghan’s designer piece — and a steal in the outerwear world, considering a LBC is a style that will continue to transcend time. Scroll down to shop this Meghan Markle-inspired coat and add it to your winter wardrobe this year and beyond.

