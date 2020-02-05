Meghan Markle’s Gorgeous Staud Dress Is Finally Available at Nordstrom

Image zoom Toby Melville/PA Images

Whenever Meghan Markle wears something, we immediately search the Internet for where to buy it. And most of the time, if it’s not already out of stock, it’s on the verge of selling out. But that wasn’t the case when the duchess donned a gorgeous olive green shirtdress back in October. Nobody could get their hands on it — until now, that is.

Meghan was wearing a floor-length utilitarian-style dress from Staud with a cream headscarf and affordable oatmeal-colored suede flats when she visited the Auwal Mosque during her royal tour in South Africa with Prince Harry last fall. The Millie Maxi Dress is part of the brand’s spring/summer 2020 collection and was only available for pre-order at the time. If you, too, have been anxiously anticipating the day you can finally add it to your cart, today’s that day! Even better? It’s available at one of our favorite retailers: Nordstrom.

The green dress features buttons down the front, a notched lapel collar, and elbow-length sleeves. Its waist-defining buckled belt and two chest-patch pockets give it that trendy utilitarian vibe that’s been popular on the runways recently. And not only is the lightweight shirtdress chic, but it’s also made entirely out of recycled nylon.

Meghan championed sustainable fashion labels throughout the autumn tour, which in turn sent them more exposure. Staud’s co-founder, Sarah Staudinger, previously told PEOPLE that the response to the brand has been incredible since Meghan wore its dress. “The eyes of the world are constantly on the royal family, so it is very meaningful that the duchess has placed a focus on sustainability. We are honored that she chose to wear a dress from our brand.”

Meghan’s Staud dress comes in sizes 00 through 16 on the company’s website; most of those sizes are also available on Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter. All sizes of the dress are still in stock at the time of writing, but with so much anticipation around its launch, we have a feeling it’s going to sell out quickly.

Don’t hesitate to make your move on the Staud Millie Maxi Dress — the last time Nordstrom stocked something she wore, it was gone quicker than we could add it to our carts.

