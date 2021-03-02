Meghan Markle Is Making This Ultra-Popular Dress Trend Sell Out

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

We don't know what's cuter: Meghan Markle's nickname for Prince Harry, or the blue dress she wore while Facetiming with him and James Corden while the two made a pit stop at the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's mansion during their Los Angeles tour.

We're partial to Markle's sartorial moments, so we'll have to say the former takes the cake. Though not much could be seen of the soon-to-be mom of two, we did get a glimpse at her long, wavy locks, effortless no-makeup makeup, blue pendant necklace, and what appeared to be a smocked bodice dress, a trend that's been gaining lots of traction as of late for its particularly flattering nature.

Though the actual brand behind Markle's blue top/dress moment is still unknown — and we might never be 100 percent sure, because we haven't seen it in its entirety, though L.A.-based Velvet Torch identified the dress as its design — one thing is for certain: Markle is going to make every smocked mini, midi, and maxi sell out lightning fast. Low-stock alerts are already popping up on similar styles at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, and Amazon.

Image zoom Meghan Markle on FaceTime with Harry and Corden | Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden

There's something so easygoing about a smocked piece. If you're unfamiliar with the design, here's a quick rundown: Smocking is a type of embroidery technique that consists of gathering fabric together to create an elasticized effect. The end result? Material that's stretchy, oh-so-comfy, and ultra-flattering. As such, it's fitting this silhouette made it into Markle's maternity wardrobe.

Shop Meghan Markle-Inspired Smocked Dresses

Velvet Torch Puff Sleeve Smocked Mini Dress, $29.97; nordstromrack.com

The Drop Ella Off the Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress, $59.90; amazon.com

Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Mini Dress, $35; amazon.com

Velvet Torch Long Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress, $22.48 (orig. $29.97); nordstomrack.com

Miessial Polka Dot Off Shoulder Maxi Dress, $28.99; amazon.com

Hill House Home The Athena Nap Dress, $100; hillhousehome.com

Anna-Kaci Smocked Maxi Dress, $39.99; amazon.com

Faithfull the Brand Arles Smocked Minidress, $169; nordstrom.com

Miessial Striped Linen Ruffle Cap Sleeve Midi Dress, $27.99; amazon.com

Timathous Tie Shoulder Frill Smocked Dress, $18.99; amazon.com

Prepare to see a lot more of the smocked dress as we enter the warm weather season. And if you don't want to miss your chance at wearing the ultra comfy, ultra flattering, romantic staple that'll make you look put together with very minimal effort, shop it below today.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Image zoom Credit: Amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom