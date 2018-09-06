You Might Already Have Meghan Markle’s $5 Secret to Glowing Skin in Your Bathroom

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, always looks impeccable. Because she’s a royal — and a celebrity to boot — one may think her beauty routine includes expensive creams, serums, and makeup that are only available to the rich and famous. But, as it turns out, Meghan really is just like us.

In a new interview with E! News, beauty expert Daniel Martin explained how he gave Meghan her dewy and natural beauty look for her royal wedding day back in May.

“A lot of my highlighting is done with skincare,” Martin, who is also an Honest Beauty Creative Color Consultant, explained. Instead of buying into the new hype of beauty highlighters, Martin keeps it extremely simple with a beauty product you probably already have in your bathroom.

“Before highlighters, you would do highlighting with Aquaphor,” he said. “Aquaphor will give you that same texture, especially in a photo [when applied] on the high points of the face.”

Yes, that’s right; Aquaphor, which is available on Amazon for just $5, can make you look like a real princess.

Martin also revealed to InStyle earlier this year that Prince Harry was quite pleased with Markle’s bright and fresh wedding look.

“I know exactly what [Meghan] does and doesn’t like. After the ceremony, Harry kept saying, ‘thank you.’ He was thanking me for making her look like herself,” Martin said. “The last thing you want [is] to look at your wedding pictures and go, ‘Remember when highlighting was the rage?’ At the end of the day, you want to look like your best self.”

But, he noted to E! that if he does use a highlighter on clients like Markle, it has to be the best.

“I’ll lay it down with Dior — they came out with incredible highlighting palette (sephora.com, $45) — and what I’ll do is I’ll take the Honest Beauty Balm (amazon.com, $18) and lay it on top of it,” he shared. “It intensifies the highlight, but because of the texture of the magic balm it gives you that luminosity like you just applied moisturizer.”

BRB, going to buy a tub of Aquaphor right now.

Buy It! amazon.com, $5 for a two-pack

Buy It! walmart.com, $5