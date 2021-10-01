Meghan Markle Wore a Silky White Face Mask That Looks Eerily Similar to This $17 One on Amazon
Meghan Markle served major style inspo during her recent press trip to New York City with Prince Harry — she dazzled in everything from a classic camel coat paired with a black turtleneck dress to a head-to-toe burgundy ensemble. Her accessories also created a lot of buzz; not only did Meghan wear her wedding earrings with one of her looks, but she even paid tribute to Princess Diana by carrying one of her go-to handbags. One of our favorite accessories? The silky white face mask she paired with a white mini dress, which looks just like this $17 find on Amazon.
While we don't know the brand behind Meghan's mask, the Roseward Mulberry Silk Face Mask is a great option if you want to get a similar look — it has the same fit, silky sheen, and adjustable earloops. Made with three layers from 100 percent mulberry silk, the $17 mask has a filter pocket and comes in 12 colors, including white, black, light blue, purple, pink, and light gray. The mask has racked up nearly 3,000 five-star ratings for how comfortable, chic, and "breathable" it is.
"These masks are the cure to my every frustration during this mandated mask pandemic," one shopper wrote. "I work [eight to] 10-hour shifts [five to seven] days a week, I have very, very sensitive skin that has reacted poorly to even surgical masks and especially cotton. This is the mask that you need to get through COVID-19 if you struggle with face sensitivity or breakouts...These masks are very high quality and well made."
Another customer said the Roseward mask is the "best mask by far" that they have tried during the pandemic, and that it's "so comfy and soft and easy to breathe" that they "literally have forgotten" they were wearing it.
If you're looking for something even more affordable, you can find other silk and satin face masks on Amazon starting at just $9.
Buy It! The Known Store 100% Mulberry Silk Mask, $8.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Identity Lngr Satin Silk Face Mask, $9.90; amazon.com
Leave it to Meghan to make the rest of us want to upgrade our face masks ASAP. Shop more silk face masks on Amazon here.