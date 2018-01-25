Meghan Markle, Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford’s Go-To Shoe Designer Dropped Prices 50 Percent

This is a Black Friday sale that isn’t going away: Sarah Flint, the footwear designer who counts Meghan Markle, Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford as fans, is slashing prices by 50 percent — and keeping them there.

The designer cultivated her celebrity following with stylish (and comfortable!) Italian-made shoes that can transition from day to night. Prices ranged from $500 to $1,200 when she launched the brand, but thanks to a new direction — and an investment from Cindy Crawford herself — Flint is slashing prices to $200 to $650 and taking the experience away from retailers and directly to consumers on her site sarahflint.com.

Courtesy Sarah Flint

“Cindy has been a fan of the brand since the beginning and has worn my shoes countless times,” Flint tells PeopleStyle. “As I got to know her, her support of the product and desire be an integral part of the brand really spoke to how much she believed in the product, and in our new business model. There’s no bigger honor than having a customer, and now investor, like Cindy Crawford believe in you.”

Cindy Crawford in the Lana flat Splash; Rex Shutterstock; Splash

That means her most celeb-adored styles are now cheaper, such as the Lana flat, which is a favorite of Meghan Markle and Crawford. “It’s great for traveling,” Crawford tells PeopleStyle. “I love this shoe because it’s super comfortable yet I feel pulled together.” It’s now available for $365, originally it was $625.

Meghan Markle in the Grear flat by Sarah Flint Meghan Markle/Instagram (3)

Markle’s go-to flat, Flint’s Grear style, is also now slashed, available for $245, as opposed to its $525 original.

Amal Clooney in the Emma flat Splash News Online (3)

The Emma pump, which Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle own in multiple colors is also at a new price: $345, as opposed to its original, $595. “It’s a classic with the focus on subtle details that enhance the way a women looks in the shoe, without sacrificing fit and wearability,” Flint says of why it’s so popular.

The Andrea slide and the Marina boot by Sarah Flint Courtesy Sarah Flint

Crawford predicts two more will rise in popularity soon, the Marina boot in olive, which is now $595, and the Andrea slide in gold, which is now $250. Perhaps, we even may see Crawford’s lookalike daughter Kaia in the latter soon enough. “I don’t want to ruin one of her Christmas gift ideas, but she might just find a pair of the Andrea slides in gold under out tree,” says Crawford.

