Meghan Markle’s Stunning Necktie Dress Is All the Work Wardrobe Inspo We Need — Shop 5 Lookalikes for Less
They start at just $19
Meghan Markle packed her fashion A-game for her final round of royal engagements, but it was her latest ensemble that really made our hearts take flight!
During her last day as a senior working royal, she spent time visiting her royal patronages before flying back to Canada. For the bittersweet engagement, Meghan looked très chic in a navy flight attendant-esque necktie dress by Scanlan Theodore, matching Aquazzura pumps, and a navy leather clutch. She pulled her hair back into a sleek, side-part ponytail to finish off the stylish and sophisticated look.
As working women, we can’t help but obsess over her crepe cravat dress because it’s the perfect combination of business-meets-ladylike. The mid-length dress has slight cap sleeves and a fitted, modern silhouette that mean business, while its necktie is the finishing touch that makes it fiercely feminine and poised. This is the work-wear inspo we’ve been dreaming of!
But if you don’t have a casual $650 to drop on her Scanlan Theodore dress, we found five similar styles that will have you exuding the same sophisticated confidence as Meghan — including this Maggy London dress that looks so identical, we did a double take. Even better? You can shop them all online at Nordstrom and Amazon.
This may be our final dose of style inspiration from Meghan for a while, so scroll down to get some of the Markle Sparkle in your closet while you still can.
