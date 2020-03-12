Meghan Markle’s Stunning Necktie Dress Is All the Work Wardrobe Inspo We Need — Shop 5 Lookalikes for Less

Meghan Markle packed her fashion A-game for her final round of royal engagements, but it was her latest ensemble that really made our hearts take flight!

During her last day as a senior working royal, she spent time visiting her royal patronages before flying back to Canada. For the bittersweet engagement, Meghan looked très chic in a navy flight attendant-esque necktie dress by Scanlan Theodore, matching Aquazzura pumps, and a navy leather clutch. She pulled her hair back into a sleek, side-part ponytail to finish off the stylish and sophisticated look.

Image zoom The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton

Image zoom The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton

As working women, we can’t help but obsess over her crepe cravat dress because it’s the perfect combination of business-meets-ladylike. The mid-length dress has slight cap sleeves and a fitted, modern silhouette that mean business, while its necktie is the finishing touch that makes it fiercely feminine and poised. This is the work-wear inspo we’ve been dreaming of!

But if you don’t have a casual $650 to drop on her Scanlan Theodore dress, we found five similar styles that will have you exuding the same sophisticated confidence as Meghan — including this Maggy London dress that looks so identical, we did a double take. Even better? You can shop them all online at Nordstrom and Amazon.

This may be our final dose of style inspiration from Meghan for a while, so scroll down to get some of the Markle Sparkle in your closet while you still can.

Image zoom

Buy It! Moyabo Women’s Tie Neck Vintage Bodycon Peplum Business Formal Work Pencil Dress, $28.99–$32.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Verdusa Women’s Elegant Ruffle Trim Tie Neck Flutter Sleeve A-Line Dress, $18.99–$26.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Vince Camuto Halter Tie Neck A-Line Dress, $128; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Maggy London Women’s Solid Crepe Midi Short Sleeve Sheath with Neck Tie, $128–$129.76; amazon.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Harper Rose Tie Neck Sheath Dress, $138; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.