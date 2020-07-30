Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle Has Worn This Shoe Brand for Years, and Some of Her Go-To Styles Are on Sale

Meghan Markle has been wearing Sarah Flint shoes for years, which is partly the reason many sell out and quickly garner large waitlists. Today, the designer shoe brand kicked off its semi-annual sale. This alone is exciting news for anyone who appreciates high-quality, sophisticated footwear, but it’s even more intriguing when you take into account that four of Markle’s go-to styles are included in the sale — and they’re sure to go fast.

Shoppers can enjoy 30 percent off select shoes through August 3. Some notable sale items include the Natalie flat, which Markle wore to the Invictus Games in 2017 when she and Prince Harry first made their relationship public. While her exact brown flats aren’t marked down, you can save over $100 on the same style in its red and pink hues.

The discounts also include Markle-approved heels, like the Perfect Pump. She wore the classic 3-inch pointed-toe pumps to her first outing with the Queen, and even though the black style she was spotted in isn’t on sale, you can snag the heel in red and pink colors for 30 percent off. Oh, and did we mention the sky-high pumps have a slew of other celebrity fans? Lady Gaga and Margot Robbie (just to name a few) have been spotted in the sharp style, too.

Before Markle was even associated with the royal family, she was seen in Sarah Flint’s Perfect Emma block heel, which also happens to be a favorite of fellow style icon and friend Amal Clooney. The comfortable heel is available in a few solid colors, but it’s the limited-edition blue jacquard that’s currently marked down.

One of Markle’s go-to warm weather shoes, the Grear sandal, is also part of the semi-annual sale. She’s worn it everywhere from pre-royalty vacations to the Audi Polo Cup during her Australian royal tour, effortlessly styling it with day dresses, white jeans, and button-down tops. Although she owns the gladiator-inspired sandals in a neutral brown color, you can grab a pair of the recently updated leather shoes in new colorways during this savings event.

Sarah Flint’s Markle-approved styles have a history of selling out, so you’ll have to hurry to get in on these deals. Shop some of Markle’s favorite footwear and more for 30 percent off right now.