Meghan Markle’s Adorable Boots May Cost Over $600, but These Nearly-Identical Ones Are Only $60

Unpopular opinion: Fall is the best season (sorry, summer) — and here’s why. Not only do we get to sip as many pumpkin spice lattes as our hearts desire, but we also get to pull out our favorite boots and booties from the back of our closets. If you share our love for the classic shoe, be prepared because, boots lovers, we just found a new pair you absolutely need in your rotation — and they look identical to a pair Meghan Markle owns.

Like many people, the Duchess of Sussex usually sticks to neutral-hued shoes for the fall. But if you recall one of her outings in February (pre-royal baby) visiting Bristol’s Old Vic Theater, she looked amazing in a pair of green-colored boots from Sarah Flint. The pop of green against her black coat really caught our eye, and we’ve been sole searching for a more affordable replica pair ever since — which we’ve finally found.

Start making space in your closet for these adorable, olive-colored Brinley Co. side-strap riding boots, which look so identical to Meghan’s you wouldn’t even know they were different shoes. The only difference in this shoe is that it has a classic buckle detail that Meghan’s does not, but we think it adds a little extra pizazz, no? The suede, knee-high boots still have that almond-shape toe that is similar to the Duchess’ pair and hit roughly at the same place on the leg. Plus, they feature an extra-wide calf and come with a memory foam footbed for true all-day comfort, so you could easily wear them to the office as you could for a night out.

But best of all is the fact that they are on major sale right now (we’re talking 40 percent off!) at Walmart, ringing in for only $60, a freaking steal compared to the $695 Sarah Flint boots. If green isn’t your thing, they also come in four other colors — black, gray, navy, and taupe. Though it’s been months since we’ve seen Meghan in her olive suede boots, we imagine she’ll be pulling them back out this season.

So, if you want to copy her unique style, this is one boot you’ll definitely in your rotation. Scroll down to shop it while you can get this major discount!

Buy It! Brinley Co. Women’s Comfort Extra Wide Calf Side Strap Riding Boot, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); walmart.com