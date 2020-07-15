Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle Has Worn This Sandal for Years — and It Just Got a Gorgeous Update

When it comes to Meghan Markle’s go-to summer shoe, it’s safe to say Sarah Flint’s Grear sandal is by far her favorite — she’s been a fan of the rich saddle brown gladiator-like style for years, long before she started seeing Prince Harry. By our count, Meghan has worn the same Grear sandal seven times! And she’s not the only famous fan one who adores it: Besides being loved by Cindy Crawford, Halle Berry, and Anna Kendrick, the sandal has been named a best-seller on the designer’s website.

Clearly, there’s something to be said about the Sarah Flint sandal. That’s why it’s a pretty big deal that the brand just gave it a gorgeous update that’s perfect for outdoor picnics.

The limited-edition sandal features the signature Capri-style straps that are made from a vegetable-tanned leather in the Amalfi Coast and a lightweight, flexible outsole. But what makes it unique from all other Grear sandals is its lace-up ankle ties are made of silk (other styles feature cotton) and printed with a pattern inspired by the brand’s Hidden Garden scarf, painted by artist Ashley Begley. The ties are all handmade in Lake Como, Italy by the same manufacturer that makes its line of luxe scarves.

The Grear sandal has been a part of the company’s portfolio since its second season in business, and founder Sarah Flint recently revealed it’s one of her favorites (just like Meghan!).

“What I love about this shoe is that it really holds your foot beautifully, but also feels light like a gladiator sandal,” she said in an Instagram Live video. She went on to demonstrate how she crosses the ankle straps in front to get the best support from the shoe.

The Hidden Garden Grear sandal comes in both whole and half sizes and retails for $295, and it’s built to last you for years (as Meghan has proven). If you’re looking to copy Meghan’s exact summer shoe, her saddle vachetta leather sandals are currently available in all sizes. The last time her Grear sandals got restocked, they sold out in one day! So we imagine both her exact style and the new beauties will go quickly — in fact, several sizes are already sold out.

Scroll down to shop a pair of Meghan Markle-approved sandals for all your summer activities.

Buy It! Sarah Flint Hidden Garden Grear Sandal, $295; sarahflint.com