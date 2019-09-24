Meghan Markle Just Wore a Pair of $100 Flats That You Can Get on Amazon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially kicked off another royal tour — this time around they are in South Africa with a special guest: Baby Archie!

Having previous tour experience under her belt from her Royal Tour Down Under, the new mom knows the key to making it through the long, event-filled days is a pair of comfy shoes. That’s why she brought along some of her go-to flats. After spending the first day of the tour in her beloved Castañer wedges, she opted for two different pairs of flats for the second day, including her now-sold out tan woven leather flats from Brother Vellies and her oatmeal suede pointed-toe flats from Sam Edelman — which are still in stock on Amazon (for now).

Earlier in the day, she made a trip to Monwabisi Beach in South Africa wearing a casual outfit (including a Madewell denim jacket) and the Brother Vellies flats, which she then swapped for her Sam Edelman flats with a cream-colored headscarf and olive green STAUD maxi dress to visit the Auwal Mosque.

The classic, pointed-toe flat has an elegant silhouette that makes it feel sophisticated enough to wear with practically any outfit. Pair them with a button-up blouse, blazer, and slacks for the office or with your favorite midi dress for a fall wedding. The suede, pointed-toe flat is a timeless style that will transcend all other shoes in your closet, meaning you’ll be able to wear them years from now. Not only do we love the fact that we can get them in two days with Amazon Prime, but we also love that they’re only $100, which is pretty reasonable for a classic pair of shoes that could last you years.

If you want to scoop up her exact oatmeal suede flats, you’ll have to hurry because sizes are already selling out fast thanks to the “Markle Sparkle.” However, the Sam Edelman flats also come in several other gorgeous hues and patterns too, including lilac, black, white leather, and snake print.

Buy It! Sam Edelman Women’s Sally Ballet Flat, $99.95; amazon.com

Last year, Meghan broke out a few of her other beloved flats during her royal tour, including her black pointed-toe flats from Rothy’s and her black velvet Birdies slippers which she brought along from her pre-royal wardrobe. If we know anything about Meghan’s style, it’s that she’s likely got more comfy shoe options tucked away in her royal tour luggage. Stay tuned!