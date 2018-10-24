The Fashion Brands Meghan Markle Is Putting on the Map During Her First Royal Tour

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage

There’s no secret that Meghan Markle has one of the most enviable wardrobes on the planet. The Duchess of Sussex’s non-traditional, chic approach to royal dressing has transformed her into a bonafide fashion icon (we even named her the best dressed star of 2018!). And if her current royal tour with Prince Harry has proved anything, it’s that the “The Markle Effect” is not slowing down (that, plus we could all use more cuddles).

Anything Meghan wears, whether its her favorite pair of Mother jeans or comfortable Rothy’s flats, almost always immediately sells out. It’s no different for the pieces she’s worn during her and Prince Harry‘s tour after announcing her pregnancy.

Meghan’s turned to a variety of smaller labels to dress her throughout the tour — and now, she’s powerfully put them on the map.

Instagram analytics and insight platform Dash Hudson highlighted four budding brands Meghan’s worn over the past few weeks that have since catapulted to popularity thanks to her influence.

Meghan wore the Karen Gee Blessed Shift Dress (it retails for $1,800) to visit the Admiralty House for her first royal engagement during the Australian leg of the royal tour.

According to Dash Hudson, after the brand took credit for the Duchess’ polished look, the label gained almost 1,000 new followers just days after she wore the dress. Karen Gee’s official Instagram page also saw a huge spike in organic reach — over 1.6 million — the day after Meghan’s look was shared by major media platforms.

When Meghan supported close friend Serena Williams by wearing a blazer from her fashion collection, she also brought attention to a Australian brand Outland Denim by wearing the label’s $195 Harriet Jean in black.

Once Outland posted about the star’s look on Instagram, Dash Hudson reported the photo received 77.85% engagement, up significantly from its average of 4.07% engagement. Its account also garnered over 3,500 followers the week after Meghan wore its pieces.

The Duchess wore multiple pieces from Paris-based designer Martin Grant, including this summery striped maxi dress ($1,420 at Moda Operandi) she wore as she cradled her growing baby bump at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

The label’s popularity on Instagram jumped the days after Meghan wore the pleated dress, and just continued when she also stepped out wearing Martin Grant's $1,690 beige trench coat multiple times during the royal tour. The designer gained over 6,600 new followers on Instagram just two days after Meghan wore the designs.

Meghan’s even brought a small sneaker brand, Veja, into the global spotlight.

Royal fans were ecstatic to see the Duchess dressing down in cool white sneakers from the French brand, known for its sustainable footwear. Veja produces shoes from materials like the skin of tilapia fish and a leather-like material made from curdled milk — which you probably wouldn’t know it because of its trendy design.

Since sporting the sleek shoe, the $150 Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker has sold out nearly everywhere in its range of women’s sizes. And besides sales, the brand’s experienced explosive growth on social media too.

On average, Veja typically gains 180 followers each day. But thanks to Meghan’s help, the brand got over 6,200 new followers just one day after she wore their style.

So with a few more days of the royal tour still to come, we’re sure to see Meghan draw attention to even more up-and-coming designers with each of the looks she wears.