The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their royal tour in Australia on the same day Kensington Palace announced the couple was expecting a royal baby. And if your first thought was “How is Meghan Markle going to survive a whole tour in heels?,” she’s one step ahead of you, literally. She brought along a pair of flats for long walks, and they’re the same brand that everyone on your Instagram feed is already obsessed with: Rothy's.

Meghan is a master at walking in heels, but into her second trimester, she’s switching up a few key wardrobe pieces to make things easier on herself. When it came time to walk around Sydney, Meghan swapped her nude suede Stuart Weitzman Legend pumps for a pair of black Rothy's flats — a brand we’ve come to know and love for its extremely comfy shoes.

The modern, pointed toe flats are the perfect classic black shoe that will go with any outfit. Made from recycled water bottles (and totally washable!), this is the Duchess’ second eco-friendly fashion option in the past week. (She recently carried a cult favorite Gabriela Hearst Demi Satin tote, which is made from sustainable materials.)

Getty; Shutterstock

Anyone who has a long commute knows the struggles of walking long distances in heels — which is why everyone you know has already gotten a pair of Rothy's flats to give their feet a break. But if you’ve been a holdout, better move fast: royal fanatics know that once Meghan’s spotted wearing something, the “Markle Effect” hits and things sell out in seconds.

Rothy's

Buy It! Rothy’s Black Solid Flats, $145; rothys.com