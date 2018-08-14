Meghan Markle’s Favorite Lash Serum Is 25% Off at the Dermstore Anniversary Sale

Every time Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, steps out wearing the chicest dress (most recently this Club Monaco pleated shirtdress) or carrying the cutest clutch, we have to have it, too. And when it comes to beauty, Meghan’s favorite skincare and makeup products are also must-haves. Especially RevitaLash’s Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, which is what Meghan uses to achieve her lengthy lashes.

The former Suits actress has praised RevitaLash in past interviews when talking about her daily beauty routine. “I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes,” Meghan told Allure in 2014. “And I swear they are as long as they could ever be.”

If you’re also trying to get Dutchess-level lashes, now is your chance. It usually costs $98, but it’s currently on sale at one of our favorite online beauty stores. Until August 19, snag the serum for 25 percent off during Dermstore’s amazing Anniversary Sale using the promo code “BIRTHDAY” at checkout. Your lashes will thank us later.

Buy It! RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, $73.50 (orig. $98); dermstore.com