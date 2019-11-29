Meghan Markle’s Secret to Long Lashes Is on Major Sale This Weekend

Image zoom

Anything Meghan Markle touches turns to gold (or something we immediately need to add to our carts, anyway). Since gaining her new title as Duchess of Sussex, she has become our inspiration for all things fashion and beauty — so we’re always keeping our eyes peeled for anything she’s worn or used to come back in stock or go on sale.

So when we discovered the secret to her stunningly long lashes is majorly marked down for Black Friday, we rushed to grab our credit cards. The RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Meghan has praised is currently 30 percent off at Dermstore for Black Friday!

In a 2014 interview with Allure during her pre-royal days, she named RevitaLash as one of the products she was her currently using in her beauty routine. “I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be,” she said.

The lash serum’s unique formula is a blend of biotin, botanicals, amino acids, and peptides that help to strengthen and soften lashes — all while protecting them from daily pollutants that can cause breakage and brittleness. According to a clinical study, “98 percent of users enjoyed improved lash appearance, healthier-looking lashes, and stronger lashes.” And Meghan is just one more person who has made a case for its necessity.

Right now, you can snag a one-month supply of the RevitaLash Eyelash Conditioner for only $38.50 (down from $55) or a three-month supply for $68.60 (down from $98) — just use the promo code DSGIFT at checkout to see the discount. If you’re a Prime Member, you can score the serum this cheap on Amazon today, too! We can’t say for sure that Meghan is still using RevitaLash in her daily routine. But from our experience, when you find a beauty product you absolutely love, you never let it go.

