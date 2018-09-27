Can't Make it to Buckingham Palace to Buy Meghan Markle's Ring Replica? These Are Just as Spot-On - and Affordable

The Buckingham Palace Gift Shop has long sold stellar replica items of the royal family’s real belongings. Inside the store and online, visitors can buy a reproduction tea set just like the one Queen Elizabeth uses, or a stuffed corgi modeled after Her Majesty’s favorite pups. While these are cool, the gift shop unveiled something so special that it’s likely to become the store’s best-selling item in no time.

This week, the Royal Collection debuted a “Buckingham Palace Statement Ring,” which bears a resemblance to Meghan Markle’s now famous engagement ring.

“This three crystal ring is made of sparking crystals set on palladium-plated metal,” the site explained. “This can be worn as part of a set with matching earrings and pendant.”

This ring currently retails for about $40, which is a steal when you consider Meghan’s actual engagement ring is worth an estimated $66,750. The real ring, which Prince Harry commissioned and helped design, comes with two small side diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection, along with a large center stone Harry picked out from their beloved Botswana.

“With two round diamonds supporting what appears to be a 2.5-carat cushion cut diamond, the stones are set in white gold with the main band of the ring in yellow gold,” David Allen of 77 Diamonds told Daily Mail after the couple’s engagement. “A ring of this size and quality would start at around £50,000 but with the use of the late Princess Diana’s diamonds as side stones, this ring, like Kate’s before it, is of inestimable worth.”

Christopher Furlong/Getty

Of course, the Buckingham Palace Gift Shop ring isn’t the first item of Meghan’s to get the replica treatment. Just hours after she walked down the aisle, designers around the globe were already selling replicas of her Givenchy wedding dress. Though, again, the real thing was both one-of-a-kind and priceless. Still, it’s fun to buy these knock-offs just to play pretend.

If you want to get a lookalike for less, try this Samie Collection ring, which comes with an equally impressive three stone set with 18-karat-gold plating for just $10.

This Kate Bissett dupe was also modeled after Meghan’s real ring, but will set you back just $20.

For a bit more sparkle, go for this Ring Wright Co. ring, which comes set in sterling silver and 14-karat-gold-plated cushion for $25.