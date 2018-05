The royally adorable engaged couple melted hearts with their official portraits – and dropped jaws in their super-stylish attire, including Meghan’s $75,000 Ralph & Russo couture gown with gold embroidery and tiered ruffle skirt. But she’s hardly the first global superstar to fall in love with the label’s super-romantic, showstopping and often sculptural designs. From Angelina Jolie to Rihanna, see which stars are fans of the brand.