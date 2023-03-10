Meghan Markle Grabbed Lunch in the Practical Spring Shoe Style You Can Get for $33

Meghan Markle hasn't been spotted out and about much recently, but on Wednesday, she grabbed lunch in West Hollywood — and her outfit did not disappoint.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in an all-black ensemble that consisted of straight-leg trousers, a ribbed sweater, and a $5,990 cashmere coat. She accessorized with Cartier jewelry, Valentino sunglasses, and a black and white Chanel handbag. But despite her dark clothing, Markle's footwear choice, white pointed-toe mules, screamed "spring."

The mom of two's polished pair by Valentino costs $770, but you don't have to dish out as much to try the sleek look on for size. Case in point: This similar style is just $33 at Amazon. More than 2,000 shoppers have given the flat mules a five-star rating, with one calling them their "go-to pair" in their "non-winter wardrobe" and describing them as "super comfy." Another reviewer even loves them for "maternity shoes."

MUSSHOE Mules for Women Flats Comfortable Pointed Toe Women Mules
Amazon

Buy It! Musshoe Pointed Toe Mules, $32.99; amazon.com

Pointed toe mules immediately elevate any outfit, without, well, elevating it with a heel. Mules are more sophisticated than ballet flats or sneakers, but they're more comfortable than heels, making them the ideal mix for the office or dressy lunches like Meghan's recent outing. Below, shop more mules for women at Amazon and Nordstrom.

Mules Inspired by Meghan Markle

Mules can be plain, like this $37 pick that shoppers crown their "favorite pair of work shoes" and this modern, minimalist silhouette that resembles Meghan's pick. But they can also include unique details, like the chunky chain on this pair and the knotted strap on this one by Nine West.

Nine West Aliby Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom

Buy It! Nine West Aliby Pointed Toe Mule, $95; nordstrom.com

Mules are a simple slip-on-and-go style that complements a variety of outfits including trousers and sweaters like Meghan's, maxi dresses, or even jeans and a T-shirt. If you don't have a pair on your shoe rack, now's the time to scoop one up, because you're bound to wear them on repeat this spring.

Shop more pointed toe mules inspired by Meghan Markle below.

Tilocow Slip On Mules for Women Open Back Closed Pointed Toe Flats Womens Business Work Shoes Flavor Slides
Amazon

Buy It! Tilocow Pointed Toe Slip-On Mules, $36.98; amazon.com

DREAM PAIRS Women's Flat Mules Pointed Toe Backless Loafer Shoes
Amazon

Buy It! Dream Paris Pointed Toe Flat Mule Loafers, $36.99; amazon.com

DREAM PAIRS Women's Flat Mules Buckle Pointed Toe Backless Slip on Slides Loafer Shoes
Amazon

Buy It! Dream Paris Pointed Toe Flat Mules, $39.99; amazon.com

LINEA PAOLO Ayla Pointy Toe Mule
Nordstrom

Buy It! Linea Paolo Ayla Pointy Toe Mule, $109.95; nordstrom.com

LINEA PAOLO adora Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom

Buy It! Linea Paolo Adora Pointed Toe Mule, $119.95; nordstrom.com

DOLCE VITA Sidon Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom

Buy It! Dolce Vita Sidon Pointed Toe Mule, $130; nordstrom.com

