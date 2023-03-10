Lifestyle Style Meghan Markle Grabbed Lunch in the Practical Spring Shoe Style You Can Get for $33 Pointed toe mules instantly elevate any outfit By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 10, 2023 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty / People / Reese Herrington Meghan Markle hasn't been spotted out and about much recently, but on Wednesday, she grabbed lunch in West Hollywood — and her outfit did not disappoint. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in an all-black ensemble that consisted of straight-leg trousers, a ribbed sweater, and a $5,990 cashmere coat. She accessorized with Cartier jewelry, Valentino sunglasses, and a black and white Chanel handbag. But despite her dark clothing, Markle's footwear choice, white pointed-toe mules, screamed "spring." The mom of two's polished pair by Valentino costs $770, but you don't have to dish out as much to try the sleek look on for size. Case in point: This similar style is just $33 at Amazon. More than 2,000 shoppers have given the flat mules a five-star rating, with one calling them their "go-to pair" in their "non-winter wardrobe" and describing them as "super comfy." Another reviewer even loves them for "maternity shoes." Amazon Buy It! Musshoe Pointed Toe Mules, $32.99; amazon.com Pointed toe mules immediately elevate any outfit, without, well, elevating it with a heel. Mules are more sophisticated than ballet flats or sneakers, but they're more comfortable than heels, making them the ideal mix for the office or dressy lunches like Meghan's recent outing. Below, shop more mules for women at Amazon and Nordstrom. Mules Inspired by Meghan Markle Musshoe Pointed Toe Mules, $32.99; amazon.com Tilocow Pointed Toe Slip-On Mules, $36.98; amazon.com Dream Paris Pointed Toe Flat Mule Loafers, $36.99; amazon.com Dream Paris Pointed Toe Flat Mules, $39.99; amazon.com Nine West Aliby Pointed Toe Mule, $95; nordstrom.com Linea Paolo Ayla Pointy Toe Mule, $109.95; nordstrom.com Linea Paolo Adora Pointed Toe Mule, $119.95; nordstrom.com Dolce Vita Sidon Pointed Toe Mule, $130; nordstrom.com Selena Gomez's Family Dinner Outfit Included These Classic White Sneakers That Are on Sale for $41 Mules can be plain, like this $37 pick that shoppers crown their "favorite pair of work shoes" and this modern, minimalist silhouette that resembles Meghan's pick. But they can also include unique details, like the chunky chain on this pair and the knotted strap on this one by Nine West. Nordstrom Buy It! Nine West Aliby Pointed Toe Mule, $95; nordstrom.com Mules are a simple slip-on-and-go style that complements a variety of outfits including trousers and sweaters like Meghan's, maxi dresses, or even jeans and a T-shirt. If you don't have a pair on your shoe rack, now's the time to scoop one up, because you're bound to wear them on repeat this spring. Shop more pointed toe mules inspired by Meghan Markle below. Amazon Buy It! Tilocow Pointed Toe Slip-On Mules, $36.98; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dream Paris Pointed Toe Flat Mule Loafers, $36.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dream Paris Pointed Toe Flat Mules, $39.99; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Linea Paolo Ayla Pointy Toe Mule, $109.95; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Linea Paolo Adora Pointed Toe Mule, $119.95; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Dolce Vita Sidon Pointed Toe Mule, $130; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Riley Keough Grabbed Takeout in the Same Birkenstocks Kristen Bell and Hilary Duff Wear 55 Women-Owned Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle Brands You Need to Know About This Ice Roller Wakes Me Up in the Morning Better Than Coffee Can, and It's on Sale for $10 Today