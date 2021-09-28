Meghan Markle Wore This Surprising Shoe Style Around New York City — and We Found Lookalikes at Nordstrom

"As someone who wears heels almost daily to work (not to mention to dinners, social outings, etc.), I tend to always need to have pretty classic heels at the ready," the customer wrote. "For the price, these can't be beat. They are so versatile — pretty enough to wear with dresses or jeans. And every time I order a new pair, I know I will get the same good quality I've become accustomed to. If you want a good shoe to get you from the boardroom to brunch, you won't be disappointed with these."