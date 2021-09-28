Meghan Markle Wore This Surprising Shoe Style Around New York City — and We Found Lookalikes at Nordstrom
Last week, Meghan Markle spent a long weekend in New York City meeting with Mayor Bill de Blasio, reading to school children in Harlem, and speaking at the Global Citizen Live concert. If you thought she'd be running around the city in her favorite flats or comfortable sneakers, you'd be wrong. Meghan opted for an unexpected option that is reminiscent of her London style.
For all of her public appearances, she wore several different pointed toe heels from designers like Giorgio Armani, Manolo Blahnik, and Aquazzura. Crafted with clean lines and elongated pointed toes, each pair added a sleek and stylish level of sophistication to her ensembles. Their timeless silhouette means business, so it makes sense why Meghan packed a few pairs for her and Prince Harry's cross-country trip — they were in the city to discuss important matters.
Meghan has been a longtime fan of pointed toe pumps. She's worn various versions during royal tours and engagements over the years, including satin pumps with crystal embellishments and cutout stilettos decorated with bows.
Designer heels can cost upwards of $700, making them quite the investment. But if you're looking for an affordable alternative, we found a few budget-friendly lookalikes at Nordstrom. The department store recently launched a Work Revival section to help customers discover office-ready pieces that are both trendy and professional, and it's chock-full of similar styles that'll help you mimic Meghan's look.
First up are these 4-inch pumps for $100. With cushioned footbeds for comfort, they come in a variety of colors and textures, like grey suede and black leather. If stilettos aren't for you, this pair has the same silhouette but with a structured block heel. There's also this pair of Sam Edelman heels with hundreds of five-star ratings for $150, which is still significantly cheaper (and worth the price if you plan to wear them often, especially according to one happy reviewer).
"As someone who wears heels almost daily to work (not to mention to dinners, social outings, etc.), I tend to always need to have pretty classic heels at the ready," the customer wrote. "For the price, these can't be beat. They are so versatile — pretty enough to wear with dresses or jeans. And every time I order a new pair, I know I will get the same good quality I've become accustomed to. If you want a good shoe to get you from the boardroom to brunch, you won't be disappointed with these."
Whether you're working from home or in the office, take a page out of Meghan's style guide and add a pair of pointed toe heels to your rotation. Keep scrolling to shop more lookalikes from Nordstrom.
Buy It! Charles by Charles David Maxx Pointed Toe Pump, $99.95; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $139.95–$149.95; nordstrom.com
Buy It! NYDJ Evie Pump, $149; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Marc Fisher LTD Zala Block Heel Pump, $159.95; nordstrom.com
