Where to Shop the Exact Necklace Meghan Markle Was Once Scolded for Wearing — Plus 5 Lookalikes
They start at just $23
Despite being seen partaking in the royal tradition of wearing nude pantyhose on occasion, Meghan Markle has always had her own take on fashion — especially since becoming a duchess. From her bold and colorful ensembles during her last royal outings to the laid-back California-girl style she’s exhibited since her first appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2017, Markle has managed to pave her own fashionable path while still adhering to the royal protocols she was once under.
But there was one fashion choice that reportedly landed her in hot water with Palace aides. In the best-selling new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by veteran royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, it’s revealed that Markle stepped out wearing a $240 14k gold letter necklace from designer Maya Brenner with the initials “H” and “M” on it. Markle was supposedly scolded for wearing a necklace that “only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines," the authors wrote in the bombshell book.
Buy It! Maya Brenner 14k Gold Asymmetrical Letter Necklace, $240; baublebar.com
While her customized initial necklace may not have gone over well with the Palace aides, Markle’s love for sentimental jewelry has never ceased. She’s since been spotted wearing a custom mini dog tag necklace adorned with diamonds to the U.S. Open, donning her beloved zodiac necklaces on a number of television appearances, and displaying a multitude of different personal jewelry styles during her final royal tour. The Duchess of Sussex was even spotted wearing another initial necklace with the letter “A” for baby Archie after his birth, proving that her love for dainty, delicate, and personalized accessories is here to stay.
While Markle’s exact personalized letter necklace by Maya Brenner isn’t exactly budget-friendly, you can still get her look for less thanks to the five lookalike necklaces that we found and listed below. Starting at just $23, these gorgeous necklaces are easily customizable and just as sweet as Markle’s go-to. Whether you’re looking for one, two, or three initials, these styles are sure to hold a special place in your jewelry box for years to come — without breaking the bank.
Scroll down to shop five of our favorite Meghan Markle-inspired initial necklaces now.
Buy It! BaubleBar Dainty Initial Necklace, $38; baublebar.com
Buy It! Deidreamers Personalized Mini Letter Initials Necklace, from $34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! CAsilverDesign Custom Letter Necklace, from $22.80 (was $30.40); etsy.com
Buy It! Panacea Initial Pendant Necklace, $40; nordstrom.com
Buy It! GoldHillJewelry Personalized Initial Necklace, from $25.41 (orig. $29); etsy.com
