Where to Shop the Exact Necklace Meghan Markle Was Once Scolded for Wearing — Plus 5 Lookalikes

Despite being seen partaking in the royal tradition of wearing nude pantyhose on occasion, Meghan Markle has always had her own take on fashion — especially since becoming a duchess. From her bold and colorful ensembles during her last royal outings to the laid-back California-girl style she’s exhibited since her first appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2017, Markle has managed to pave her own fashionable path while still adhering to the royal protocols she was once under.

But there was one fashion choice that reportedly landed her in hot water with Palace aides. In the best-selling new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by veteran royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, it’s revealed that Markle stepped out wearing a $240 14k gold letter necklace from designer Maya Brenner with the initials “H” and “M” on it. Markle was supposedly scolded for wearing a necklace that “only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines," the authors wrote in the bombshell book.

While Markle’s exact personalized letter necklace by Maya Brenner isn’t exactly budget-friendly, you can still get her look for less thanks to the five lookalike necklaces that we found and listed below. Starting at just $23, these gorgeous necklaces are easily customizable and just as sweet as Markle’s go-to. Whether you’re looking for one, two, or three initials, these styles are sure to hold a special place in your jewelry box for years to come — without breaking the bank.

Scroll down to shop five of our favorite Meghan Markle-inspired initial necklaces now.

