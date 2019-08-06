This Adorable Panama Hat Looks Nearly Identical to the One Meghan Markle Loves — and It’s Only $16

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty

Meghan Markle is the accessorizing queen! When it comes to styling her looks, the Duchess loves to play favorites — which is especially the case with her Biltmore and Madewell Panama Hat. To refresh your memory, the summer-friendly straw hat has been in Meghan’s closet for years, traveling everywhere with her from Positano to Madrid, and landing all the way in her wardrobe at Kensington Palace. Most recently, she pulled out her beloved hat when she made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon to watch her friend Serena Williams play.

She’s worn her beloved Madewell panama hat so many times, we think it’s safe to say she loves it almost as much as she loves Prince Harry. But getting your hands on her exact $58 hat has been quite the feat — because it’s constantly sold out thanks to the “Markle Effect.”

Luckily, we found a nearly identical one on Amazon that’s only $16 and has over 2,200 rave reviews from shoppers who say it’s the “perfect traveling hat.” In fact, the Lanzom Straw Panama Hat is foldable and crushable, so you can easily pack it in your suitcase without ruining its shape.

“Loved this hat for traveling because it folds up and pops out to the perfect size! Not too big — like floppy hat big — but wide enough to protect your face from the sun on a hot day of exploring,” one reviewer wrote.

The hat is as adorable as it is practical — it’s tightly woven for durability, yet still breathable to keep your head cool during the sweltering hot days of summer. The brim is not overly floppy, but it’s still wide enough to shield your eyes from the sun. And, similar to Meghan’s hat, it has a black band around the brim. As it’s one-size only, there’s also a strap inside that can be pulled to adjust the fit.

Even people who aren’t hat people are converting to hat lovers. Another enthusiastic shopper wrote, “I LOVE THIS HAT. I’m not a hat person and this hat is perfect! It held up during packing, toting, and wearing on a cruise and was even dunked in salt water and still looks the same. The color I got is BEIGE. I will be buying several other colors.”

If you’ve been itching to copy Meghan’s summer style, this Lanzom Panama Hat is the perfect, inexpensive accessory to add to your warm weather wardrobe. Scroll down to shop it!

