Meghan Markle Wore a Maxi Dress with One of Summer's Trendiest Prints — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $22

Including a tank top with the same print
Meghan Markle is giving us plenty of warm-weather style inspiration with some eye-catching prints and patterns. In February, she wore a lemon-print Oscar de la Renta dress for a surprise cameo with her husband Prince Harry during Spotify's Stream On event. And earlier this week, she wore a palm frond maxi dress from La Ligne in a new maternity photo on Instagram.
On International Women's Day, photographer Misan Harriman shared a black-and-white photo from the couple's shoot to celebrate the news of their baby girl on the way, which was revealed one day prior in their interview with Oprah Winfrey. We were immediately drawn to her gorgeous tiered maxi dress for its figure-flattering smocked-bodice design and puff sleeves that can be worn on and off the shoulders. But the print of the dress is what really had us swooning.
Buy It! La Ligne Pyper Dress, $395; lalignenyc.com; orchardmile.com
Palm fronds are a quintessential summer print that we often reserve for our tropical vacation shirts, dresses, and swimsuits. While trip plans may still be on pause, the trendy pattern may be just the thing our summer wardrobes need. And this unexpected style moment from Meghan has convinced us we can wear the trendy pattern now if we want to.
You can pre-order her exact La Ligne Pyper dress for $395 from the brand's website and Orchard Mile and get it within six to eight weeks. But if you want to incorporate the print in your warm-weather wardrobe for less, there are plenty of other affordable options on the Internet.
Below, we've highlighted eight of our favorite palm frond pieces — from maxi dresses to strapless jumpsuits to swimwear all featuring the vibrant tropical print. Even better? Most of them will cost you less than $40 on Amazon. We also found a silk cami from La Ligne in the same palm frond print Meghan wore on sale at Nordstrom Rack.
Keep scrolling to shop some of the Meghan Markle-loved print so that you can get a little Markle Sparkle in your summer rotation.
Buy It! 28 Palms Women's Tropical Hawaiian Print Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $10.07–$29.80; amazon.com
Buy It! Floerns Women's Floral Ruffle Off Shoulder Bodycon Dress, $15.99–$27.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Eiffel Women's Off Shoulder Print Casual Long Jumpsuit, $20.99–$22.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Hilor Women's One-Piece Swimsuit, $31.99–$33.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Nuofengkudu Women's Chiffon Deep V-Neck Maxi Dress, $33.99–$34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Goodthreads Women's Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress, $39.50; amazon.com
Buy It! La Ligne Lily Printed Camisole, $129.97 (orig. $225); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Show Me Your Mumu Hacienda Maxi Dress, $148; showmeyourmumu.com
