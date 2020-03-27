This $30 Old Navy Dress Is a Great Look-a-Like of Meghan Markle's $325 Shirtdress

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle’s tour of South Africa was basically a decade’s worth of outfit inspiration that will have us forever dreaming about her closet. Months later, our hearts are still set on one particular look: her army green Staud Millie Maxi Dress, which usually retails for $325. However, while perusing through Old Navy’s massive online sale, we found a lookalike dress that now costs $30 — it’s most certainly a royal look for less.

Old Navy’s waist-defined tie belt dress looks like it was picked straight out of Markle’s wardrobe since it’s her signature color on a classy-yet-approachable silhouette. The casual collared dress can be dressed up with a pair of pumps or fancy shades or kept simple with a pair of sneakers when heading outdoors; if you want to wear up the same way Meghan Markle did, add a simple pendant necklace and some nude shoes.

Made with soft and warm-weather friendly materials, this dress is everything you’d want in a transitional piece: It falls just below the knee, it can be dressed up or down, and (thank the fashion gods above) it has pockets.The resort-style fit is slimming thanks to its seamed waist and removable tie belt, but it remains comfortable to move around in because of the flowy design. It’ll look good on several body types — it comes in XS to XXL in regular, petite and tall sizes.

While she might not be keeping her royal title, in our hearts she’ll forever be Queen of Incredible Outfits. To get in on her style, shop the Old Navy dupe below.

Buy It! Waist-Defined Tie-Belt Shirt Dress, $30.40 (orig. $44.99);oldnavy.gap.com

