These Sold-Out Meghan Markle-Approved Jeans Are Back In Stock - Hurry and Snag Your Pair Now!

The Duchess of Sussex wows the world with her fashion choices each time she steps out. From her sleek Stella McCartney ensemble at The Queen’s 92nd birthday celebration to her boho-chic Oscar de la Renta floral printed wedding guest dress to her most iconic look, her Givenchy wedding gown, and every outfit in between, she continues to captivate us with her sartorial choices.

But one look that still resonates with women everywhere to this day is the casual and cool ensemble she wore when she made her “relationship debut” with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in September 2017. Her laid-back California-girl style was on full display as she rocked an oversized button down, frayed MOTHER jeans and pointed flats – and women everywhere couldn’t shop it fast enough. So much so, her style of MOTHER jeans sold out everywhere.

Ever since then, the ankle-skimming light-wash skinny jeans with a solo ripped knee, also know as The Looker Ankle Fray in “Love Gun”, has become one of the most sought-after styles of women’s denim. But getting your hands on a pair has proven near impossible in recent months, with the first restock in March selling out within a mere 3 days.

Luckily, on June 26th MOTHER is restocking the impossible-to-nab style! So, if you’re looking to get your hands on a pair you’d better act fast – we have a feeling these aren’t sticking around for long.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Scroll down to shop the Meghan Markle-approved “Looker Ankle Fray” jeans in “Love Gun” before they sell out and more of her favorite MOTHER denim styles.

The Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun

Buy It! MOTHER The Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun, $228; motherdenim.com

Don’t stress if you miss out on scoring a pair of her favorite jeans – Meghan is also a huge fan of other MOTHER denim styles. She’s been seen rocking the brand’s “Runaway” flared jeans while shopping in London in 2017 and again while attending the 2018 Sydney Invictus Games trials. She’s also been seen in “The Flirt Fray” MOTHER jeans while traveling prior to her engagement with Prince Harry. And although these exact styles are also sold out (sigh), you can still shop the brand’s updated versions that make for some just-as-awesome alternatives.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Cha Cha Fray in Not Guilty

Buy It! MOTHER The Cha Cha Fray in Not Guilty, $228; motherdenim.com

The Flirt Ankle Fray in Thanks For Nothin’

Buy It! MOTHER The Flirt Ankle Fray in Thanks For Nothin’, $258; motherdenim.com