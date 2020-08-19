We Found Meghan Markle’s Gorgeous Friendship Bracelet on Sale
Kate Middleton is also a fan of this celebrity-loved jewelry brand
It’s no secret that Meghan Markle has an affinity for dainty, personalized jewelry. So much so, it’s been reported that her accessories landed her in hot water with Palace aides early on in her relationship with Prince Harry. But royal drama aside, the Duchess of Sussex certainly has a knack for wearing gorgeous jewelry with a special meaning, and we just can’t help but try to get our hands on it.
If you, too, love all of the delicate and customizable jewelry that Meghan Markle has worn over the years, then you’re going to freak out (in a good way!). We’ve found what fans all over the Internet say is her exact piece, the Monica Vinader Engravable Linear Friendship Bracelet, on sale at Nordstrom. Right now, during the department store’s epic Anniversary Sale, shoppers can score the stunning rose gold friendship bracelet that Meghan has worn in two of her most recent virtual appearances.
Earlier in June, the Duchess of Sussex sported her Monica Vinader bracelet when she made a surprise commencement speech to the graduating class of her former high school. Then, just last week, she wore it again for a virtual summit with Emily Ramshaw, the cofounder and CEO of the 19th*.
With stars like Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jenna Dewan, and the Duchess of Cambridge herself, Kate Middleton, as longtime fans of the British luxury jewelry brand, it comes as no surprise that Meghan also covets Monica Vinader. While most of the brand’s jewelry isn’t exactly budget-friendly, Meghan’s sleek bracelet on sale at Nordstrom for just $140 is a deal you don’t want to miss. Plus, more of Monica Vinader’s friendship bracelets are on markdown, including this style with a diamond pavé center and this pretty hammered metal version.
No matter which bracelet you score on sale, it’s sure to become your new favorite accessory.
