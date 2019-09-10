There’s a Sweet Meaning Behind Meghan Markle’s U.S. Open Necklace, Which You Can Buy at Nordstrom

Image zoom Getty Images/TPN

Meghan Markle may have spent the weekend away from Prince Harry and baby Archie, but she kept them close to her heart.

While attending the U.S. Open to support her friend Serena Williams, the Duchess of Sussex accessorized her belted denim dress from J.Crew with a personalized initials necklace from Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Mini Mini Jewels. Her necklace featured two dainty, 14-karat gold dog tag pendants engraved with the initials “M” and “H” (for Meghan and Harry, of course). Each pendant has a tiny diamond in the upper left corner that gives it a dazzling final touch.

Image zoom TPN/Getty Images

The brand’s founder and designer Tracey Kahn was thrilled to see Meghan wearing its pieces and told PEOPLE she has a third necklace with an “A” initial for baby Archie, which she hasn’t worn in public yet.

“We are beyond thrilled, it’s been such an exciting day for us and we love Meghan, we were all hoping she would wear some of our pieces in public and now she has!” founder and designer Kahn told PEOPLE, adding: “They are so delicate and tasteful, they really suit her style.”

Meghan has been a longtime fan dainty, minimal jewelry pieces. She has sported other custom jewelry pieces in the past, but this is the first time we’ve seen her wearing the Mini Mini jewels necklace — it would make sense if she chose this trip to wear it as an ode to her home country roots.

And, if you’re trying to get a taste of Meghan’s dainty jewelry vibes in your own collection, you’re in luck (especially if you love shopping at Nordstrom) — because the beloved retailer has her exact initial dog tag pendant. If not for yourself, the custom necklace would make a great gift for a new mom, like Meghan, or a bride-to-be. There are only select letters left in her exact tag style, but there are several other fonts, like this script-engraved one, that are available too. Head over to Nordstrom to see all the Mini Mini Jewels personalized necklace offerings you can scoop up (and get excited — there are gorgeous stackable rings, which Meghan also owns, according to the brand).

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Mini Mini Jewels Diamond Accented Initial Dog Tag Pendant, $145; nordstrom.com