Meghan Markle Loves Rothy’s Flats So Much, She Owns Two Pairs

Meghan Markle has proven once again that she loves Rothy’s! On Valentine’s Day, she hopped off a plane with Prince Harry looking super comfy and casual in a striped button-down shirt with black jeans, a Cuyana cardigan, and a pair of the brand’s eco-friendly flats from the new Merino Collection — her second pair of Rothy’s.

Considering the colder temperatures in Canada, Meghan opted for a warmer style: the Merino Point in a heathered gray. Her new flats have the same pointed-toe silhouette as her other pair, but they’ve been upgraded with the brand’s newest blend of recycled plastic and sustainable merino wool, giving them a softer, warmer, and more luxurious feel for winter. The merino flats styles have also been elevated with vegan leather outsoles to give them the perfect sophisticated touch. With such sustainable and distinctive design elements, it’s no wonder why Meghan has added the brand’s latest offering to her rotation.

The last time we saw Meghan wearing a pair of Rothy’s flats was in October 2018, when she wore them during two stops of her royal tour in Australia. She infamously swapped her Stuart Weitzman Legend pumps for a pair of the original black pointed-toe flats (which are made from only recycled water bottles), and a few days later, she sported the same flats for a beach walk in Melbourne. In short, she’s clearly made a case for Rothy’s Points styles being great commuter shoes.

One of the best things about Rothy’s shoes is that their seamless design means there’s no break-in period, so you can easily wear them the minute they arrive. If you’re looking to snag a pair to put on right away, just be warned that the Markle Sparkle is still alive and well: Meghan’s newest merino wool pointed toe flats are already starting to sell out. However, they’re also available in a deep purple and a fun ribbon stripe red, or you could try this rounded toe version that comes in the same gray color. (If you’re looking for more of the latest from Rothy’s, the brand also just launched a new Mary Jane flat that we imagine Meghan might love!)

It’s only a matter of time her cold-weather Rothy’s flats are completely sold out, so add a pair to your cart to keep your feet warm and stylish this winter.

Buy It! Rothy’s The Merino Point in Shadow, $175; rothys.com

