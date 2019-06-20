The Mascara Meghan Markle Once Used to Make Her Eyelashes Pop Is On Sale Right Now

Image zoom George Pimentel/WireImage

Meghan Markle loves a good lash! Although she now has access to pretty much any high-end makeup imaginable, the Duchess once praised a few beauty bargains, too — including a drugstore mascara you might already have in your own lash stash. Prior to her days as royalty, Meghan’s former makeup artist Lydia Sellers would coat her eyelashes in Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara to give her eyes a nice pop.

“Meghan used everything from high-end foundation to a drugstore mascara. We used one from Maybelline that she loved,” Sellers told PEOPLE. “She loved a good lash, we would be reapplying her mascara throughout the day just to make those eyelashes pop!”

The Maybelline mascara’s oil-infused formula is a fan-favorite among customers who say that, if you like bold lashes, you need this one in your makeup bag.

“This is my go-to mascara! It makes my eyelashes look so pretty and it doesn’t take a lot of work to wash it off at the end of the day. Super affordable too!” one reviewer wrote.

Another chimed in, “I love this mascara. You can get it cheap at Walmart and it makes your eyelashes full of body. I love it. I have really light eyelashes so this works perfectly. I would definitely recommend 100 percent.”

As luck would have it, this already-affordable Maybelline mascara is on sale for even cheaper right now at Walmart. While we can’t say for sure that Meghan still has this mascara in her royal vanity, we can get behind the fact that we can score bold, beautiful lashes for under $7! Keep scrolling to shop the mascara on sale.

Buy It! Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Washable Mascara, $6.94 (orig. $8.18); walmart.com