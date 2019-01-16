Meghan Markle Just Wore the Cutest Maternity Dress — And It’s Only $20

Hold on to your hats (ahem, fascinators!) because you’re about to be blown away by the insanely inexpensive price tag on Meghan Markle’s latest maternity dress. The Duchess of Sussex visited one of her newly announced patronages, the animal charity, Mayhew, wearing a cream Emporio Armani cashmere coat over a super soft beige knit maternity dress from a label you’ve likely shopped before: H&M!

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Best of all, this dress only costs a mere $20 — and it’s still in stock (for now, anyways)! Indeed, this is your once-in-a-blue-moon chance to score the exact dress Meghan wore on a non-Duchess budget. You can snag the Duchess’ maternity dress in beige (like she wore) and a dark gray.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meghan nearly broke the internet when she stepped out in a $56 ASOS maternity dress during an outing in New Zealand, so we have a feeling this new (and even more affordable) cute maternity dress is going to sell out any second — especially with a price tag this low — so, go, go, go!

H&M

Buy It! MAMA Fine Knit Dress in Light Beige Melange, $19.99 (orig. $34.99); hm.com

Buy It! MAMA Fine Knit Dress in Dark Gray Melange, $19.99 (orig. $34.99); hm.com