Meghan Markle Just Wore the Cutest Maternity Dress — And It’s Only $20

Alex Warner
January 16, 2019 11:47 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Hold on to your hats (ahem, fascinators!) because you’re about to be blown away by the insanely inexpensive price tag on Meghan Markle’s latest maternity dress. The Duchess of Sussex visited one of her newly announced patronages, the animal charity, Mayhew, wearing a cream Emporio Armani cashmere coat over a super soft beige knit maternity dress from a label you’ve likely shopped before: H&M!

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Best of all, this dress only costs a mere $20 — and it’s still in stock (for now, anyways)! Indeed, this is your once-in-a-blue-moon chance to score the exact dress Meghan wore on a non-Duchess budget. You can snag the Duchess’ maternity dress in beige (like she wore) and a dark gray.

Meghan nearly broke the internet when she stepped out in a $56 ASOS maternity dress during an outing in New Zealand, so we have a feeling this new (and even more affordable) cute maternity dress is going to sell out any second — especially with a price tag this low — so, go, go, go!

H&M

Buy It! MAMA Fine Knit Dress in Light Beige Melange, $19.99 (orig. $34.99); hm.com

Buy It! MAMA Fine Knit Dress in Dark Gray Melange, $19.99 (orig. $34.99); hm.com

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.